Arrhythmogenic Right Ventricular Dysplasia Market is Booming Worldwide 2023 to 2030

Arrhythmogenic right ventricular dysplasia is a rare cardiomyopathy condition in which the right ventricle (RV) of the heart muscle is replaced by fat and fibrous scar tissue (myocardium). In certain circumstances, a heart transplant may be required to cure the disease. This condition causes the right ventricle of the heart to expand and contract, decreasing the heart’s ability to pump blood. Patients with arrhythmogenic right ventricular dysplasia are more likely to experience arrhythmias (abnormal heart rhythms), which can increase the risk of sudden cardiac arrest or death. As a result, to reduce the risk, an ICD (implantable cardioverter defibrillator) should be utilized.

The disease can be treated with surgical procedures, medications, and non-surgical techniques including septal ablation and radiofrequency ablation. The market for arrhythmogenic right ventricular dysplasia therapy is expected to grow in response to the rising prevalence of the illness. The aetiology of ARVD is unknown. It affects around one out of every 5,000 people. ARVD can affect anybody, independent of family history, however it is more common in families. There is a familial history of ARVD in at least 30 to 50 percent of patients. Due to a rise in the prevalence of congenital cardiac diseases, cardiomyopathy diagnostics have been in high demand in recent years. Many businesses are focusing their efforts on the development and research of high-quality cardiomyopathy diagnostic methods. Due to a strong need for innovative diagnostic techniques, the market for arrhythmogenic right ventricular dysplasia care is projected to grow throughout the forecast period. However, lack of awareness among the population impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The main regions including Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World are included in the geographical analysis of the worldwide Arrhythmogenic Right Ventricular Dysplasia market. Because of its well-established healthcare infrastructure and high healthcare expenditure per capita, North America is the world’s top area in terms of market share. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is expected to expand at the fastest rate during the forecast period, thanks to an ageing population and a huge population base that would provide attractive growth opportunities for the Arrhythmogenic Right Ventricular Dysplasia market in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Centogene AG

Ambry Genetics

GeneDx.

Illumina Inc.

Asper Biogene.

Cohesion Phenomics

Blueprint Genetics Oy

Aetna Inc

Invitae Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Treatment:

Surgical

Non-Surgical

By End User:

Hospitals

Clinics

Diagnostics Imaging Center

Ambulatory Care Center

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World