Tishman Speyer and Raffles Family Office Announce Blue Chip Collaboration to Launch APAC Real Estate Fund

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 10 May 2023 - Tishman Speyer, a leading global developer, owner, operator, and investment manager of premier real estate, and Raffles Family Office ("RFO"), a leading commercial multi-family office ("MFO") in Asia, have established a new partnership to launch the Tishman Speyer/Raffles Family Office APAC Opportunity Fund I (the "Fund").



The Fund targets value add and opportunistic investments within key real estate themes such as brown-to-green, living sector, logistics, and special situations, including credit strategies and distressed opportunities. This synergistic collaboration between a leading global real estate investor and a leading Asian MFO will grant private wealth investors unparalleled access into tailored, institutional grade real estate investments.



"This marks a milestone in Tishman Speyer's expansion into Asia Pacific gateway cities, and the start of a significant partnership with Raffles Family Office and their investors," said Rob Speyer, Chief Executive Officer at Tishman Speyer. "Together, Tishman Speyer and RFO will create a compelling portfolio that supports the growth of new economy sectors throughout APAC."



Chi-man Kwan, Group CEO and Co-founder of Raffles Family Office, said, "We are excited to partner with Tishman Speyer, one of the world's most recognized and esteemed international developers. As both intergenerational wealth transfers and new wealth emerge, family offices continue to gain traction as preferred wealth management vehicles due to the enhanced control and flexibility they provide. This collaboration seeks to capitalize on the unique advantages of family offices and aims to address the increasingly complex asset management needs of APAC UHNWs. It is part of our ongoing commitment to support their growing demand for geographical and asset class diversification."



Joe Kwan, Managing Partner, Real Estate of Raffles Family Office, added, "We look forward to embarking on this journey with Tishman Speyer for an inaugural APAC Real Estate fund. This partnership is the first of its kind, and it arrives at an ideal time to emphasize our conviction of the longer-term secular tailwinds across the Asia Pacific region. This combined with class leading investment, governance and asset management capabilities, offer a unique set of real estate investment opportunities for UHNW investors. The ability to invest through a down cycle will offer strong return proposition for our clients and may well prove to be an exceptional vintage for the fund."



About Tishman Speyer

Tishman Speyer is a leading owner, developer, operator and investment manager of first-class real estate in 33 key markets across the United States, Europe, Asia and Latin America. Our portfolio spans market rate and affordable residential communities, premier office properties and retail spaces, industrial facilities, and mixed-use campuses. We create state-of-the-art life science centers through our Breakthrough Properties joint venture, and foster innovation through our strategic proptech investments. With global vision, on-the-ground expertise and a personalized approach, we are unparalleled in our ability to foster innovation, quickly adapt to global and local trends and proactively anticipate our customers' evolving needs. By focusing on health and wellness, enlightened placemaking and customer-focused initiatives such as our tenant amenities platform, ZO, and our flexible space and co-working brand, Studio, we tend not just to our physical buildings, but to the people who inhabit them on a daily basis. Since our inception in 1978, Tishman Speyer has acquired, developed, and operated 531 properties, totalling 221 million square feet, with a combined value of approximately $130 billion (U.S.). Our current portfolio includes such iconic assets as Rockefeller Center in New York City, The Springs in Shanghai, TaunusTurm in Frankfurt and the Mission Rock neighborhood currently being realized in San Francisco. For additional information, visit https://www.tishmanspeyer.com



About Raffles Family Office

Raffles Family Office (RFO) is an award-winning multi-family office that offers a full suite of wealth management services for ultra-high net worth individuals. With an integrated platform that combines independence with advisory expertise across a broad range of asset classes and an expansive global partnership network built for seamless collaboration with the world's leading financial institutions, the firm is uniquely placed to provide comprehensive, lasting and highly bespoke wealth growth and preservation solutions. RFO is headquartered in Hong Kong and has branch offices in multiple Asian financial centres, including Singapore, Shanghai, Beijing and Taipei. For additional information, visit http://www.rafflesgroup.co

