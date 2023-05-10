Allen Iverson to 'crossover' to Taiwan on Wednesday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Former NBA star Allen Iverson is scheduled to arrive in Taiwan on Wednesday (May 10) for a public appearance in Taipei on Thursday (May 11).

The 47-year-old 11-time NBA All-Star and 2001 MVP is slated to land at Taipei Songshan Airport at 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday aboard a flight from Shanghai, China. Iverson is scheduled to be featured at a meet and greet event with fans at the Tienmu campus gymnasium of the University of Taipei on Thursday from 7-9 p.m., according to Evolution Sports.

At the event, titled "Fear No One Meet and Greet with Legend Allen Iverson," Iverson will show off his famous crossover, while fans will get to interact with the NBA Hall of Famer. The event will also feature the Pilots Crew cheerleaders from the P.League+ team the Taoyuan Pilots, DJ Swallow, and rapper Shou (婁峻碩).

People wanting to attend the event must buy tickets, ranging in price from NT$300 (US$9.77) to NT$5,000. Tickets can be purchased online at KKTIX or at FamilyMart kiosks.

Iverson was drafted first in the 1996 NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers, was named NBA Rookie of the Year in 1997, was All-Star MVP in 2001 and 2005, and was named to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team in 2021. Over an NBA career that spanned 14 seasons and 914 NBA games, he averaged 26.7 points, 6.2 assists, and 2.2 steals. In the last year of his career, he returned to the 76ers to retire.