TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A factory fire broke out in an industrial zone of Tainan’s Annan District in the early hours of Wednesday morning (May 10), with over 70 firefighters called to the scene to tackle the blaze.

No one was injured in the fire, and the cause is still under investigation, per CNA. According to preliminary findings, the fire broke out before 3 a.m. Wednesday morning and spread to four multi-story tin roof factories, covering over 100 square meters.