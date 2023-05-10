Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

US wants WHO to invite Taiwan to observe May meeting -Blinken

Inviting Taiwan would exemplify 'health for all'

By REUTERS
2023/05/10 09:22
FILE - The logo of the World Health Organization at the WHO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland on June 11, 2009. The World Health Organization says i...

FILE - The logo of the World Health Organization at the WHO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland on June 11, 2009. The World Health Organization says i...

WASHINGTON, May 9 (Reuters) - The United States strongly encourages the World Health Organization to invite Taiwan to participate as an observer at its annual meeting in Geneva from May 21-30, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday.

“Inviting Taiwan as an observer would exemplify the WHO’s commitment to an inclusive, ‘health for all’ approach to international health cooperation,” Blinken said in a statement.

U.S. support for Taiwanese participation is in line with Washington’s one China policy, Blinken added.
Taiwan WHO
Anthony Blinken
One China policy
U.S. Taiwan Relations

RELATED ARTICLES

Indian lawmaker supports Taiwan in WHO
Indian lawmaker supports Taiwan in WHO
2023/05/09 09:39
UN official struggles to explain why Taiwanese are excluded from UN buildings
UN official struggles to explain why Taiwanese are excluded from UN buildings
2023/03/29 17:57
Taiwan told to 'pack up and leave' Honduras after ties severed
Taiwan told to 'pack up and leave' Honduras after ties severed
2023/03/28 09:13
You Si-kun declines to comment on possible McCarthy visit to Taiwan
You Si-kun declines to comment on possible McCarthy visit to Taiwan
2023/02/02 11:03
Republicans introduce resolution calling for US to recognize Taiwan
Republicans introduce resolution calling for US to recognize Taiwan
2023/01/26 10:55