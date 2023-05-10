Asia logistics real estate developer and investment manager Unified Industrial expanding investment activities due to strong development pipeline

TOKYO, JAPAN - Media OutReach - 10 May 2023 - Founded in 2008, Unified Industrial (UI) is a leading developer and investment manager specialised in logistics and industrial real estate in Japan and China, having developed and invested in over 2 million sqm across 300+ properties since its establishment.



Since forming a strategic partnership with Macquarie Asset Management in 2021, UI has expanded its investment activities through three new ventures – two in Japan and one in China. The first two ventures have now been fully deployed across 5 assets that will deliver 430,000 sqm+ of gross floor area (GFA). The third venture (Japan Logistics Club II) has achieved final close with a seed asset and has further projects under investment approval that will fully deploy the remaining equity commitments. On an end value basis, these ventures will increase UI's AUM to USD 2.8 billion.



UI's current projects include both greenfield developments and value-add projects. Its latest development is in Greater Osaka and will deliver over 254,000 sqm, with Phase I of approximately 64,000 sqm fully leased by one of Japan's largest 3PLs prior to construction commencement. Phase II of approximately 190,000 sqm is due to commence in 4Q 2023 and has also received solid tenant demand with strong interest for nearly half of the space. "This development showcases UI's sourcing capabilities and its ability to identify locations that meet tenant demand. Sustainability remains a top priority for us and we are focusing our pipeline on projects that target sustainable and reliable renewal energy for our tenants as our current development provides," said Joshua Olsan, CEO and Founder of UI.



UI has leveraged its deep local expertise and extensive network to identify and execute on attractive risk adjusted opportunities. With its existing ventures being fully deployed or fully identified, UI is looking to further capitalize on its identified pipeline of over 2 million sqm of developable GFA.



"We are confident that logistics facilities with enhanced functionality and ESG focused specifications will add value to end customers and bring long term positive impact to the community, enabling sustainable growth with local employment," said Ross Antoci, Managing Director of UI.



To support its growth, UI has welcomed two new senior members in its Japan operations, Mr. Hiroshi Takizawa, Head of Business Development and CIO, and Mr. Ricky May, Head of Asset and Investment Management, bringing with them decades of experience in the Japan real estate market.



UI's strong track record and demonstrated access to source attractive off-market investment opportunities, and ability to leverage Macquarie Asset Management's global expertise, provides a gateway for global capital to access Japan and China. UI's leadership team is promoting UI's investment philosophy and capabilities, further strengthening its presence among institutional investors.

About Unified Industrial

Unified Industrial, founded in 2008 as a specialized investment, development, and asset management firm focusing on logistics and industrial real estate. Its current portfolio of USD 1.8 billion assets under management focuses on Japan and China. UI manages significant assets with an expert team of 32 people across Asia. UI has acted and continues to act for multiple institutional investors including Macquarie Asset Management.



