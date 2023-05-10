Braves' Marcell Ozuna reaches plea agreement on DUI charge

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna reached a plea agreement following his 2022 arrest for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Ozuna entered a no contest plea and paid a $1,000 fine, according to Norcross, Georgia Municipal Court records.

Ozuna was arrested on Aug. 19, 2022, by a Norcross Police officer in metro Atlanta and booked into the Gwinnett County jail. He was charged with DUI and failure to maintain lane and was released on $1,830 bond.

Following the arrest, Ozuna said “I disappointed my team. I disappointed my family. I don’t have anything to say more. It’s a legal matter.”

It was the second arrest in as many years for Ozuna. He was arrested on May 29, 2021, on charges of aggravated assault by strangulation and battery after police officers said they witnessed him attacking his wife. Those charges were dropped after he completed a pretrial diversion program as a first offender.

Ozuna's legal woes added to the response from Atlanta fans when he struggled at the plate early this season. Ozuna, the starting designated hitter in Tuesday night's game against the Boston Red Sox, has heard frequent boos from home fans.

Ozuna entered Tuesday night's game hitting only .146 though he has enjoyed a recent power surge and has six home runs, including four in his last five games.

