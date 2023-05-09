Kulicke & Soffa Collaborates with AUO Digitech on Smart Manufacturing Solutions

Accelerating the Transition to Industry 4.0

SINGAPORE, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLIC) ("Kulicke & Soffa", "K&S", "we" or the "Company") announced today its collaboration with AUO Digitech (ADT) Taiwan Inc. Through this collaboration, K&S is accelerating the packaging and assembly markets transition to smart manufacturing by closely integrating the ADT autonomous mobile robot (AMR) systems, with the large and global installed base of K&S assembly systems. ADT's adaptable and established AMR solutions complement existing productivity offerings from Kulicke & Soffa including its KNeXt materials management software as well as seamless integration to rail guided vehicle (RGV) material handling systems.

The collaboration provides K&S customers with a turn-key solution that addresses a wide variety of semiconductor assembly and packaging challenges. Production efficiency enhancements are enabled by reducing the operator-to-tools ratio, decreasing the potential for human error, and maximizing equipment utilization. In addition to these productivity gains, seamless communications between the production system and automation solutions, such as AMR and RGV, allow customers to rapidly integrate new levels of automation throughout their existing facilities and more quickly scale production in new facilities.

"By expanding automation offerings for customers, the world's leading ball bonding portfolio is now capable of delivering new levels of quality and productivity for the industry. Leveraging ADT's rich industrial experience in flexible and adaptable automation systems, we are well positioned to accelerate the transition to Industry 4.0," said Chan Pin Chong, Kulicke and Soffa's Executive Vice President and GM, Products and Solutions.

The ADT AMR solution, along with K&S's leading wire bonding solution, will debut at SEMICON SEA trade show in Malaysia (Penang), from May 23 through May 25, 2023, Booth #C1613.

About Kulicke & Soffa

Founded in 1951, Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. specializes in developing cutting-edge semiconductor and electronics assembly solutions enabling a smarter and more sustainable future. Our ever-growing range of products and services supports growth and facilitates technology transitions across large-scale markets, such as advanced display, automotive, communications, compute, consumer, data storage, energy storage and industrial.

About AUO Digitech

AUO Digitech is a brand-new subsidiary of the smart industrial services of AUO. Dedicated to smart manufacturing solutions and digital transformation services, ADT adopts AI in all aspects of manufacturing including workers, machines, materials, methods, and environments, providing services from top-level design to integrated software and hardware solutions for verticals to assist customers in their process of digital transformation.

