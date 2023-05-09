Translation Service Market To Witness the Highest Growth Globally in Coming Years 2022 to 2030 | Global Talk, Semantix, Languagewire

The global Translation Service Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% and reach a market value of US$ 81,647.4 million by 2030. It is projected to offer a growth opportunity worth US$ 33,951.3 million during the forecast period 2022–2030.
Astute Analytica’s Translation Service Market research study offers a thorough industry analysis, including important factors like industry size, market share, and main players.
The Translation Service Market study thoroughly analyzes major competitors in the industry. This analysis takes into account a wide range of variables, such as the rivals’ strategies, the target market, the sales unit, the cost of production, the distribution routes, and numerous growth drivers. Additionally included are the company’s position in the industry, its financial situation, its size, its market share, and its product line.
List of Key Players
- BIG Language Solutions
- Certified Languages International
- Global Talk
- Keyword Studios
- LanguageLine Solutions
- Languagewire
- Lionbridge
- LOGOS GROUP
- RWS Holdings
- Semantix
- Text Master
- Translate Plus
- The Language Services Bureau
- TransPerfect
- Welocalize
- Other Prominent Players
The analysis contains estimates, benchmarking, business shares, and current market trends. A competitive analysis and a thorough assessment of sustainability initiatives and their effects on market growth and competitiveness are also included in the report. Data triangulation was employed to assess the market from several perspectives. In order to make sure that our market estimates are as precise and trustworthy as possible, we employ a thorough, iterative research methodology.
The research presents how COVID-19 has affected various regional areas and provides information on market segmentation in the sector by Service, Technology, Deployment, Industry, and Region. This study is an excellent tool for learning more about the Market. This research offers insightful information about the market’s current state and its prospects going forward until 2033.
Segmentation Outline
By Service
- Medical
- Financial
- Judicial
- Technical Translation
- Administrative Translation
- Website Translation
- Others
By Technology
- Machine Translation (MT)
- Rule-Based Machine Translation (RBMT)
- Neural machine translation
- Computer-Assisted Translation (CAT)
- Human
- Written Translation
- Literary Translation
By Deployment
- Cloud
- On-Premises
By Industry
- Travel & Tourism
- Automotive
- Banking & Finance
- Healthcare
- Legal
- Others
By Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Thailand
- Vietnam
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East and Africa
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
