Translation Service Market To Witness the Highest Growth Globally in Coming Years 2022 to 2030 | Global Talk, Semantix, Languagewire

The global Translation Service Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% and reach a market value of US$ 81,647.4 million by 2030. It is projected to offer a growth opportunity worth US$ 33,951.3 million during the forecast period 2022–2030.

Astute Analytica’s Translation Service Market research study offers a thorough industry analysis, including important factors like industry size, market share, and main players.

The Translation Service Market study thoroughly analyzes major competitors in the industry. This analysis takes into account a wide range of variables, such as the rivals’ strategies, the target market, the sales unit, the cost of production, the distribution routes, and numerous growth drivers. Additionally included are the company’s position in the industry, its financial situation, its size, its market share, and its product line.

List of Key Players

BIG Language Solutions

Certified Languages International

Global Talk

Keyword Studios

LanguageLine Solutions

Languagewire

Lionbridge

LOGOS GROUP

RWS Holdings

Semantix

Text Master

Translate Plus

The Language Services Bureau

TransPerfect

Welocalize

Other Prominent Players

The analysis contains estimates, benchmarking, business shares, and current market trends. A competitive analysis and a thorough assessment of sustainability initiatives and their effects on market growth and competitiveness are also included in the report. Data triangulation was employed to assess the market from several perspectives. In order to make sure that our market estimates are as precise and trustworthy as possible, we employ a thorough, iterative research methodology.

The research presents how COVID-19 has affected various regional areas and provides information on market segmentation in the sector by Service, Technology, Deployment, Industry, and Region. This study is an excellent tool for learning more about the Market. This research offers insightful information about the market’s current state and its prospects going forward until 2033.

Segmentation Outline

By Service

Medical

Financial

Judicial

Technical Translation

Administrative Translation

Website Translation

Others

By Technology

Machine Translation (MT)

Rule-Based Machine Translation (RBMT)

Neural machine translation

Computer-Assisted Translation (CAT)

Human Written Translation Literary Translation



By Deployment

Cloud

On-Premises

By Industry

Travel & Tourism

Automotive

Banking & Finance

Healthcare

Legal

Others

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Thailand Vietnam Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA



