Thermal Paper Market Demand Analysis and Projected Huge Growth by 2030 | Appvion Incorporated, Domtar Corporation, Hansol

The global Thermal Paper Market generated a revenue of around 1,457.50 million in 2021 and is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 3,183.69 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 9.6% over the forecast period 2022-2030.

Astute Analytica’s Thermal Paper Market research study offers a thorough industry analysis, including important factors like industry size, market share, and main players.

The Thermal Paper Market study thoroughly analyzes major competitors in the industry. This analysis takes into account a wide range of variables, such as the rivals’ strategies, the target market, the sales unit, the cost of production, the distribution routes, and numerous growth drivers. Additionally included are the company’s position in the industry, its financial situation, its size, its market share, and its product line.

List of Key Players

Appvion Incorporated

Domtar Corporation

Hansol

Henan Jianghe Paper Co. Ltd.

Jujo Thermal Paper

Rotolificio Bergamasco

Koehler paper group

Lecta Group

Mitsubishi HiTech Paper

Nakagawa Manufacturing (USA) Inc.

Oji Holdings Corporation

Ricoh Industry

Thermal Solutions International Inc.

Other Prominent Players

The analysis contains estimates, benchmarking, business shares, and current market trends. A competitive analysis and a thorough assessment of sustainability initiatives and their effects on market growth and competitiveness are also included in the report. Data triangulation was employed to assess the market from several perspectives. In order to make sure that our market estimates are as precise and trustworthy as possible, we employ a thorough, iterative research methodology.

The research presents how COVID-19 has affected various regional areas and provides information on market segmentation in the sector by Type, Printing Technology, Width, End User, Application, and Region. This study is an excellent tool for learning more about the Market. This research offers insightful information about the market’s current state and its prospects going forward until 2033.

Segmentation Outline

By Type segment, the global thermal paper market is sub-segmented into:

Glass

Plastic

Ceramic

Others

By Width segment, the global thermal paper market is sub-segmented into:

50-60 Microns

60-70 Microns

70-80 Microns

80-90 Microns

By Printing Technology Segment, Global Thermal Paper Market is Segmented Into:

Direct thermal

Thermal transfer

By Application, the Global Thermal Paper Market is Segmented Into:

Thermal Printers

Lottery systems and ticketing centers

Point of Sale Terminals

Document and Labels

Others

By End User, The Global Thermal Paper Market is Segmented Into:

Healthcare

Retail

Printing and Publishing

Entertainment and Transit

Packaging and Labelling

Others

By Region, the Global Thermal Paper Market is Segmented Into:

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE Rest of MEA

South America Argentina Brazil Rest of South America



