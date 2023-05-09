Asia Pacific Stem Cell Therapy Market to See Huge Demand and Forecast 2023 to 2031 | AlloSource, Anterogen, Arce Therapeutics

The Asia Pacific Stem Cell Therapy Market is poised for substantial growth in the coming years, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.29% between 2023 and 2031. This growth is expected to drive the market value up to US$ 3,420.05 Mn by 2031, following a successful revenue performance of US$ 1,453.61 Mn in 2022.

Astute Analytica’s Asia Pacific Stem Cell Therapy Market research study offers a thorough industry analysis, including important factors like industry size, market share, and main players.

The Asia Pacific Stem Cell Therapy Market study thoroughly analyzes major competitors in the industry. This analysis takes into account a wide range of variables, such as the rivals’ strategies, the target market, the sales unit, the cost of production, the distribution routes, and numerous growth drivers. Additionally included are the company’s position in the industry, its financial situation, its size, its market share, and its product line.

List of Key Players

AlloSource

Anterogen Co. Ltd.

Arce Therapeutics

Astellas Pharma Inc

Biogend Therapeutics

Biorestorative Therapies Inc.

Brainstorm Cell Limited.

Cellular Biomedicine Group

CORESTEM

Fujifilm Holding Corporation

Holostem Terapie Avanzate Srl

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.

Kangstem Biotech

MEDIPOST Co. Ltd.

Mesoblast Ltd

The analysis contains estimates, benchmarking, business shares, and current market trends. A competitive analysis and a thorough assessment of sustainability initiatives and their effects on market growth and competitiveness are also included in the report. Data triangulation was employed to assess the market from several perspectives. In order to make sure that our market estimates are as precise and trustworthy as possible, we employ a thorough, iterative research methodology.

The research presents how COVID-19 has affected various regional areas and provides information on market segmentation in the sector by Therapy Type, Product, technology, End-user, Country, and Application. This study is an excellent tool for learning more about the Market. This research offers insightful information about the market’s current state and its prospects going forward until 2033.

Segmentation Outline

The Asia Pacific stem cell therapy market is segmented based on therapy type, product, cell source, technology, application, and end user.

By Therapy Type segmented, the Asia Pacific stem cell therapy market is sub-segmented into:

Autologous Stem Cell Therapy

Allogeneic Stem Cell Therapy

By Product segment, the Asia Pacific stem cell therapy market is sub-segmented into:

Adult Stem Cells (ASCs)

Human Embryonic Stem Cells (HESCs)

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells (iPSCs)

Very Small Embryonic Like Stem Cells

By Cell source segment, the Asia Pacific stem cell therapy market is sub-segmented into:

Adipose tissue-derived MSCs

Bone marrow-derived MSCs

Placental/umbilical cord-derived MSCs

Other Cell Sources

By technology segment, the Asia Pacific stem cell therapy market is sub-segmented into:

Cell Acquisition

Cell Production

Cryopreservation

Expansion and Sub-Culture

By application segment, the Asia Pacific stem cell therapy market is sub-segmented into:

Musculoskeletal Disorders

Wounds and Injuries

Acute Graft-Versus-Host Disease (AGVHD)

Surgeries

Gastrointestinal Diseases

Cardiovascular Diseases

Inflammatory & Autoimmune Diseases

Neurological Disorders

Others

By end-user segment, the Asia Pacific stem cell therapy market is sub-segmented into:

Hospitals

Research institutes

Surgical institutes

Others

By country, the Asia Pacific stem cell therapy market is sub-segmented into:

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Taiwan

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

