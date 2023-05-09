Location-Based Services Market Will Hit Big Revenues in Future | Bharti Airtel Limited, Cisco Systems, ESRI, Google LLC

The global Location-Based Services Market generated a revenue of US$ 56,578.1 million in 2022 and it is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 3,73,382.5 million by 2031 at a CAGR of 24.2% during the forecast period, 2023–2031.

Astute Analytica’s Location-Based Services Market research study offers a thorough industry analysis, including important factors like industry size, market share, and main players.

The Location-Based Services Market study thoroughly analyzes major competitors in the industry. This analysis takes into account a wide range of variables, such as the rivals’ strategies, the target market, the sales unit, the cost of production, the distribution routes, and numerous growth drivers. Additionally included are the company’s position in the industry, its financial situation, its size, its market share, and its product line.

List of Key Players

Apple Inc.

AT&T Inc.

Bharti Airtel Limited

Cisco Systems, Inc.

ESRI

Google LLC

HERE Technologies

IBM Cooperation

Microsoft Cooperation

Oracle Cooperation

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

TomTom N.V.

Zebra Technologies

Other Prominent Players

The analysis contains estimates, benchmarking, business shares, and current market trends. A competitive analysis and a thorough assessment of sustainability initiatives and their effects on market growth and competitiveness are also included in the report. Data triangulation was employed to assess the market from several perspectives. In order to make sure that our market estimates are as precise and trustworthy as possible, we employ a thorough, iterative research methodology.

The research presents how COVID-19 has affected various regional areas and provides information on market segmentation in the sector by Components, Location Type, Technology, End User, Region, and application. This study is an excellent tool for learning more about the Market. This research offers insightful information about the market’s current state and its prospects going forward until 2033.

Segmentation Outline

By Components

Solutions Location Intelligence Solutions Location-powered Mobile Applications Location-based Messaging

Services Professional Managed



By Location Type

Indoor

Outdoor

By Technology

Global Positioning System (GPS)

Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS)

Wi-Fi

Cellular ID

Bluetooth beacons

Others

By Application

Inventory Monitoring

Mapping & GIS

Asset Tracking

Proximity Marketing

Social Networking

Fleet Management

Navigation Smart Parking Route Planning

Business Intelligence & Analytics

By End User

BFSI

Manufacturing

Retail

Healthcare & Life Science

IT & Telecom

Hospitality

Transportation & Logistics

Government

Media & Entertainment

Aerospace & Défense

Others

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe The U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Poland Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



About Astute Analytica:

Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the globe.

They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of the best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.

