Ukraine: Von der Leyen visits Kyiv to mark Europe Day

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen marked Europe Day in Ukraine's capital Kyiv where she met President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Ukraine has been fighting for the ideals of Europe that we celebrate today to create lasting unity and peace," von der Leyen said.

The Ukrainian leader said they discussed European integration, defence matters and sanctions against Russia.

Von der Leyen's visit came as a fresh wave of Russian air strikes targeted the Ukrainian capital overnight. Authorities said air defenses had shot down 23 out of 25 missiles fired chiefly at Kyiv, with no reported casualties.

Why is von der Leyen's trip to Kyiv on Europe Day important?

Each year, the European Union celebrates peace and unity in Europe on May 9.

Von der Leyen told reporters on her train from Poland to Kyiv, that she welcomed Zelenskyy's decree on Monday that Ukraine would also observe Europe Day this year.

"My presence in Kyiv today on May 9 is symbolic, but it is also the sign of a crucial and very practical reality: the EU is working hand in hand with Ukraine on many issues."

Ukraine moved forward its commemoration of the end of World War II in Europe from May 9 to May 8, in line with many other European countries, in order to avoid celebrating the historic military victory on the same day as Russia.

Upon her arrival, von der Leyen visited an exhibition displaying destroyed Russian military vehicles and paid her respects to fallen Ukrainian soldiers at the Wall of Remembrance.

"Good to be back in Kyiv," she posted on Twitter. "Where the values we hold dear are defended everyday."

This is von der Leyen's fifth trip to Kyiv since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

She last visited the Ukrainian capital in February along with European Council President Charles Michel.

At the time, the two promised Ukraine their support on its path to EU membership, but did not set a concrete timeline.

The EU's relationship with Ukraine

Across the EU, Europe Day marks the anniversary of the 1950 Schuman Declaration, in which the former French foreign minister Robert Schuman proposed his idea for a new form of political cooperation in Europe aimed at preventing future wars. Schuman's remarks are widely considered the birth of the idea of the European Union.

This year's Europe Day comes as Ukraine continues to defend itself against Russian attacks, both on the frontline around the eastern city of Bakhmut as well as in the skies above Kyiv and other major cities, with weapons provided by EU countries, among others.

Brussels has so far provided military, financial and humanitarian support to Kyiv worth €67 billion ($75 billion), with work being under way on a new set of economic sanctions on Russia.

Ahead of von der Leyen's trip, the European Commission said that her visit was intended to reaffirm "the EU's unwavering support [for Ukraine]."

Last year, in the wake of the Russian invasion, Ukraine applied for and received EU candidate status. When accession talks will or can begin remains unclear.

