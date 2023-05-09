Robotics Technology Market Future of Market Size: Unlocking New Opportunities for Success | Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Fanuc Corporation

Report Ocean has published a market research report on “Robotics Technology Market”, which provides a comprehensive analysis of current and upcoming trends in the industry. The report is designed to assist readers in identifying the products and services that are driving revenue growth and profitability. It offers valuable insights into the market and is a valuable resource for businesses looking to stay ahead of the competition.

Robotics technology is the blend of computer application and machine tools design to perform various task such as manufacturing, designing and other application of robots. In addition, use of robotics technology helps companies with various advantages such as increasing productivity of the organization, reducing human errors, automating the entire process and enhancing the quality of the work. Robotics technology is used in a wide range of industries including healthcare, defense, aerospace, automotive and infrastructure. Robots are used for numerous activities encompassing assembling products, detecting and defusing bombs, surgical operations, product inspection, space missions, cleaning and household chores. Furthermore, various industries across the globe are adopting robotics technology for carrying out repetitive task and time-consuming task efficiently. In addition, manufacturers increasingly prefer process automation owing to the rise in labor costs and the need to increase productivity thus driving the growth of the market.

Rise in need for automation and safety in organization and availability of affordable, energy efficient robots drive the growth of the market. In addition, rising labor & energy costs and increase usage of robotics technology in different industry vertical fuels the growth of the market. However, high initial cost of the robots and lack of awareness among the SMEs hampers the growth of the market. Furthermore, growth in adoption of robotics technology in emerging economies and increase use in adverse applications are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market.

Although the robotics technology market has witnessed significant growth in past few years, the market is projected to exhibit a slight downfall in 2020, due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. This is attributed to the implementation of lockdown by governments in majority of the countries and ban on travel to prevent the transmission of virus.

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

The robotics technology market is projected to prosper in the upcoming years after the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Various industries such as supply chain, manufacturing, and healthcare are adopting robots to work instead of humans to reduce the impact of the virus and to enhance their market share, which is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunity for the market expansion during the forecast period.

The global robotics technology market is segmented on the basis of component, type of robots, application, and region. In terms of component, it is classified into hardware, software, and services. By type of robots, the market is divided into traditional industrial robots, cobots, professional service robots, and others. By application, the market is categorized into manufacturing, healthcare, aerospace & defense, media & entertainment, logistics, and others. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The passage highlights the trend of governmental organizations increasing their maintenance budgets for system infrastructure while also investing in initiatives for project development, modernization, and enhancement. This has led to the success of investments and an increase in the annual funding set aside by ICT vendors for the growth of the online market. The passage also mentions the anticipated increase in global ICT exports, which are expected to rise by an average of 3.9% yearly from US$ 784.3 billion in 2021 to US$ 955.19 billion in 2030. The global supply of ICT has increased by 9.5% yearly since 2009.

In terms of global ICT exports in 2021, Ireland ranked first with US$ 169.32 billion, followed by the United States at number 2, India at number 3, and China at number 4. The passage also notes the significant increase in Brunei’s global ICT exports by 228.2% year over year since 2009, while Sierra Leone’s global ICT exports have decreased by 61.7% year over year in the same period. Overall, the passage highlights the growth and potential of the global ICT market, driven by increased investments and funding for infrastructure and project development.

It seems that the ICT industry in Europe is predicted to experience moderate growth in the coming years, with an annual increase of 1.5% expected from 2021 to 2026. Germany currently holds the top position in terms of ICT revenue in Europe, followed by the United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. It’s interesting to note that while some countries like Malta have experienced significant growth in the ICT industry since 2016, others like Italy have seen a slight decline. This information can be useful for businesses and investors looking to enter or expand in the European ICT market.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– ABB Ltd

– Denso Corporation

– Fanuc Corporation

– KUKA AG

– Kawasaki Robotics (Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.)

– Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

– OMRON Corporation

– Seiko Epson Corporation

– Staubli International AG

– Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Key Market Segments

By Component

– Hardware

– Software

– Service

By Robot Type

– Traditional Industrial Robots

– Cobots

– Professional Service Robots

– Others

By Application

– Manufacturing

o Automotive

o Electrical/Electronics

o Metal & Machinery

o Plastic & Chemical Products

o Food & Beverages

o Others

– Healthcare

– Aerospace & Defense

– Media & Entertainment

– Logistics

– Others

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Spain

o Italy

o France

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Singapore

o South Korea

o Thailand

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

