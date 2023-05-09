Over-the-top Market Future of Market Size: Opportunities and Challenges for Global Businesses | Telestra, Facebook, Hulu, LLC

Report Ocean has published a market research report on “Over-the-top Market ”, which provides a comprehensive analysis of current and upcoming trends in the industry. The report is designed to assist readers in identifying the products and services that are driving revenue growth and profitability. It offers valuable insights into the market and is a valuable resource for businesses looking to stay ahead of the competition.

An over-the-top (OTT) application is an app or service, which is used to deliver film and TV content via the internet, without the need for users to subscribe to a traditional cable or satellite pay-tv service such as a Time Warner Cable or Comcast. Services that come under OTT platform are related to media & communication, and are lower in cost as compared to traditional method of delivery. Owing to the proliferation of smartphones and their compatibility with OTT applications, the demand for OTT services is expected to increase exponentially in the coming years. Moreover, affordable rates of high-speed mobile internet boost the adoption of OTT services. OTT service or content can be broadcasted virtually over devices such as smart TVs, smartphones, and gaming consoles, which is not under the administrative control of OTT service or content provider.

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

In the past years, OTT services were related to video and audio content over the internet. However, owing to the advances in technology, the definition of OTT has expanded to any service/content, which is available on the internet. TV digitalization initiatives taken by various broadcasters and government have evolved OTT content as a popular platform for video consumption, thereby boosting the demand for OTT services and videos among developing economies.

Factors such as surge in demand for OTT in developing regions, rise of subscription video-on-demand (SVoD) services, availability variety of content, and increase in requirement of live streaming channels fuel the growth of the global over-the-top market. In addition, rise in demand for OTT services and gaming during the lockdown period due to the outbreak of COVID-19 along with availability of freemium models in price-sensitive markets significantly contributes toward the growth of the global market. However, lack of data network infrastructure and latency issues hinder the market growth for OTT services. Furthermore, emergence of new OTT markets and new developments in OTT technology are anticipated to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of global the over-the-top market during the forecast period.

The global over-the-top market is segmented into component, device type, content type, revenue model, user type, end user, and region. On the basis of component, the market is bifurcated into solutions and services. Depending on device type, it is classified into smart devices, laptops, desktops & tablets, gaming consoles, set-top box, and others. By content type, it is fragmented into video, audio, games, communication, and others. According to revenue model, it is categorized into subscription, advertisement, hybrid, and other. As per industry vertical, it is segregated into media & entertainment, education & training, health & fitness, sports & live events, IT & telecom, e-commerce, BFSI, government, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The passage highlights the trend of governmental organizations increasing their maintenance budgets for system infrastructure while also investing in initiatives for project development, modernization, and enhancement. This has led to the success of investments and an increase in the annual funding set aside by ICT vendors for the growth of the online market. The passage also mentions the anticipated increase in global ICT exports, which are expected to rise by an average of 3.9% yearly from US$ 784.3 billion in 2021 to US$ 955.19 billion in 2030. The global supply of ICT has increased by 9.5% yearly since 2009.

In terms of global ICT exports in 2021, Ireland ranked first with US$ 169.32 billion, followed by the United States at number 2, India at number 3, and China at number 4. The passage also notes the significant increase in Brunei’s global ICT exports by 228.2% year over year since 2009, while Sierra Leone’s global ICT exports have decreased by 61.7% year over year in the same period. Overall, the passage highlights the growth and potential of the global ICT market, driven by increased investments and funding for infrastructure and project development.

It seems that the ICT industry in Europe is predicted to experience moderate growth in the coming years, with an annual increase of 1.5% expected from 2021 to 2026. Germany currently holds the top position in terms of ICT revenue in Europe, followed by the United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. It’s interesting to note that while some countries like Malta have experienced significant growth in the ICT industry since 2016, others like Italy have seen a slight decline. This information can be useful for businesses and investors looking to enter or expand in the European ICT market.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This study includes the over-the-top market analysis, trends, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

– The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the market.

– The over-the-top market size is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2027 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the over-the-top market.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– Amazon Web Services (AWS)

– Netflix

– Hulu, LLC

– Google LLC

– Apple Inc.

– Facebook

– Telestra

– Rakuten Inc.

– Microsoft Corporation

– Tencent Holdings Ltd.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY COMPONENT

– Solution

– Services

BY DEVICE TYPE

– Smartphones

– Smart TV’s

– Laptops Desktops and Tablets

– Gaming Consoles

– Set-Top Box

– others

BY CONTENT TYPE

– Video

– Audio/VoIP

– Games

– Communication

– Others

BY REVENUE MODEL

– Subscription

– Advertisement

– Hybrid

– Others

BY USER TYPE

– Personal

– Commercial

BY END USER

– Media & Entertainment

– Education & Training

– Health & Fitness

– IT & Telecom

– E-commerce

– BFSI

– Government

– Others

BY REGION

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Catalonia

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o Australia

o India

o South Korea

o Indonesia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Argentina

o Turkey

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

