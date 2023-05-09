Robotic Process Automation Market Power of Data Visualization: Techniques for Communicating Research Findings | WorkFusion, Pegasystems

Report Ocean has published a market research report on “Robotic Process Automation Market ”, which provides a comprehensive analysis of current and upcoming trends in the industry. The report is designed to assist readers in identifying the products and services that are driving revenue growth and profitability. It offers valuable insights into the market and is a valuable resource for businesses looking to stay ahead of the competition.

Rise in innovations in RPA to accommodate changing consumer demands and high adoption of RPA in the BFSI and healthcare sectors are the major factors that drives the growth of the robotic process automation market. In addition to this, the COVID-19 pandemic is disrupting lives of people and affecting performances across all the industries with the rise in demand for automation technology further driving the growth of the market. RPA is being adopted in organizations to mitigate disruption by enabling businesses to maintain customer support, stay connected across the systems and teams, and offer stability in times of uncertainty. However, higher implementation cost of the RPA system due to the integration of high-quality hardware with efficient software control system may hinder the market growth to some extent. On the contrary, digital businesses are expected to create significant revenue growth opportunities for the market.

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

Robotic process automation (RPA) include the use of specialized computer programs or software with machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to automate and standardize high-volume and repeatable business processes tasks. This technology consists of software robots or bots that works across application user interfaces as well as mimics the actions that a human worker would perform, such as logging in & out of applications, open emails & attachments, scrape data from the web, copying & pasting data, extract structured & semi-structured data from documents, and filling out forms. It helps improve customer service in the front offices and reduces efforts in the back offices.

The robotic process automation market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment model, organization size, industry vertical, and region. On the basis of component, it is categorized into software and services. On the basis of deployment model, it is classified into on-premise and cloud. By organization size, it is bifurcated into large enterprises and small & medium sized enterprises. On the basis of industry vertical, it is categorized into manufacturing, BFSI, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, IT & telecommunications, retail & consumer goods, government & defense, energy & utilities, transportation and logistics, and others (travel & hospitality, oil & gas, education, media & entertainment). Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The passage highlights the trend of governmental organizations increasing their maintenance budgets for system infrastructure while also investing in initiatives for project development, modernization, and enhancement. This has led to the success of investments and an increase in the annual funding set aside by ICT vendors for the growth of the online market. The passage also mentions the anticipated increase in global ICT exports, which are expected to rise by an average of 3.9% yearly from US$ 784.3 billion in 2021 to US$ 955.19 billion in 2030. The global supply of ICT has increased by 9.5% yearly since 2009.

In terms of global ICT exports in 2021, Ireland ranked first with US$ 169.32 billion, followed by the United States at number 2, India at number 3, and China at number 4. The passage also notes the significant increase in Brunei’s global ICT exports by 228.2% year over year since 2009, while Sierra Leone’s global ICT exports have decreased by 61.7% year over year in the same period. Overall, the passage highlights the growth and potential of the global ICT market, driven by increased investments and funding for infrastructure and project development.

It seems that the ICT industry in Europe is predicted to experience moderate growth in the coming years, with an annual increase of 1.5% expected from 2021 to 2026. Germany currently holds the top position in terms of ICT revenue in Europe, followed by the United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. It’s interesting to note that while some countries like Malta have experienced significant growth in the ICT industry since 2016, others like Italy have seen a slight decline. This information can be useful for businesses and investors looking to enter or expand in the European ICT market.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This study includes the robotic process automation market analysis, trends, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

– The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the market.

– The robotic process automation market size is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2027 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the robotic process automation market.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– Automation Anywhere, Inc.

– Blue Prism

– EdgeVerve Systems Limited

– International Business Machines Corporation

– IPsoft Inc.

– Kofax Inc.

– NICE Ltd.

– Pegasystems Inc.

– UiPath

– WorkFusion, Inc.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY COMPONENT

– Software

– Services

BY DEPLOYMENT MODEL

– On-Premise

– Cloud

BY ORGANIZATION SIZE

– Large Enterprises

– Small & Medium Sized Enterprises

BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

– Manufacturing

– Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

– IT & Telecommunications

– Retail & Consumer Goods

– Government & Defense

– Energy & Utilities

– Transportation & Logistics

– Others

BY REGION

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

