Big Data and Business Analytics Market Future of Blockchain in Market Research: Opportunities and Challenges | Amazon Web Services, Fair Isaac Corporation

Big Data and Business Analytics Market

Big data and business analytics refer to the process of gathering useful information from large set of structured and unstructured data for discovering hidden patterns and analyzing real-time information. In addition, organizations are adopting big data analytics instead of traditional databases to gain a competitive edge over their rivals and to increase their market share. Furthermore, big data analytics is used by researchers, analysts, and business users for faster and better decision-making, using data that was previously inaccessible or unusable. Thus, all these factors collectively contribute toward the growth of the big data and business analytics market.

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

Surge in adoption of big data analytics software by various organizations to deliver enhanced & faster decision-making and to provide competitive advantage by analyzing and acting upon information in a timely manner significantly boosts the growth of the global big data and business analytics market. In addition, increase in demand for cloud-based big data analytics software among small & medium enterprises positively impacts the growth of the market. However, high implementation cost and dearth of skilled workforce are expected to hamper the market growth. On the contrary, increase in need to gain better insights for business planning and emerging trends such as social media analytics are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the market during the forecast period. Each of these factors is projected to have a definite impact on the growth of the big data and business analytics market.

The global big data and business analytics market is segmented into component, deployment model, analytics tool, application, industry vertical, and region. In terms of component, the market is fragmented into hardware, software, and services. Depending on deployment model, it is bifurcated into on-premise and cloud. On the basis of analytics tool, it is categorized into dashboard & data visualization, data mining & warehousing, self-service tools, reporting, and others. The applications covered in the study include customer analytics, supply chain analytics, marketing analytics, pricing analytics, spatial analytics, workforce analytics, risk & credit analytics, and transportation analytics. As per industry vertical, the market is segregated into BFSI, manufacturing, healthcare, government, energy & utilities, transportation, retail & e-commerce, IT & telecom, education and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

In terms of global ICT exports in 2021, Ireland ranked first with US$ 169.32 billion, followed by the United States at number 2, India at number 3, and China at number 4. The passage also notes the significant increase in Brunei’s global ICT exports by 228.2% year over year since 2009, while Sierra Leone’s global ICT exports have decreased by 61.7% year over year in the same period. Overall, the passage highlights the growth and potential of the global ICT market, driven by increased investments and funding for infrastructure and project development.

It seems that the ICT industry in Europe is predicted to experience moderate growth in the coming years, with an annual increase of 1.5% expected from 2021 to 2026. Germany currently holds the top position in terms of ICT revenue in Europe, followed by the United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. It’s interesting to note that while some countries like Malta have experienced significant growth in the ICT industry since 2016, others like Italy have seen a slight decline. This information can be useful for businesses and investors looking to enter or expand in the European ICT market.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of global big data and business analytics market forecast along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on global market is provided in the report.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

– The quantitative analysis of the market from 2020 to 2027 is provided to determine the market potential.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– Amazon Web Services

– Fair Isaac Corporation

– IBM Corporation

– Microsoft Corporation

– Oracle Corporation

– Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

– SAP SE

– SAS Institute Inc.

– TIBCO Software Inc.

– Teradata Corporation

Key Market Segments

By Component

– Hardware

– Software

– Service

By Deployment Model

– On-premise

– Cloud

By Analytics Tool

– Dashboard & Data Visualization

– Data Mining & Warehousing

– Self-service Tools

– Reporting

– Others

By Application

– Customer Analytics

– Supply Chain Analytics

– Marketing Analytics

– Pricing Analytics

– Spatial Analytics

– Workforce Analytics

– Risk & Credit Analytics

– Transportation Analytics

By Industry Vertical

– BFSI

– Manufacturing

– Healthcare

– Government

– Energy & Utilities

– Transportation

– Retail & E-commerce

– IT & Telecom

– Education

– Others

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Netherlands

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

