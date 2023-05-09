Europe Application Modernization Services Market Future of Augmented Reality in Market Research: Opportunities and Challenges | IBM Corporation, HCL Technologies Limited

Report Ocean has published a market research report on “Europe Application Modernization Services Market”, which provides a comprehensive analysis of current and upcoming trends in the industry. The report is designed to assist readers in identifying the products and services that are driving revenue growth and profitability. It offers valuable insights into the market and is a valuable resource for businesses looking to stay ahead of the competition.

Application modernization service addresses the migration of legacy to new applications or platforms, including the integration of new functionalities to businesses. Modernization options include re-platforming, re-hosting, recoding, re-architecting, re-engineering, interoperability, replacement, and retirement, as well as changes to the application architecture. Application modernization is not only about change of code, tools, and features but also the way of transferring information into new environments faster, cost-effectively, and without losing data quality & integrity. Increase in demand for cloud computing, surge in adoption of Big Data analytics software for leveraging advantages of Big Data, and rise in need to replace legacy applications are the key factors that drive the growth of the Europe application modernization services market.

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

However, complexity of shifting on-premise to cloud, lack of skilled IT staff, and adopting and managing constant changes industry trends and business requirements majorly restrict the market growth. On the contrary, need for modern infrastructure and digital transformation are anticipated to create significant opportunities for growth of the application modernization services market.

The Europe application modernization services market is segmented into service, deployment mode, enterprise size, application, and country. In terms of service, the market is categorized into application portfolio assessment, cloud application migration, application re-platforming, application integration, and UI Modernization, and post modernization services. On the basis of deployment mode, it is divided into private cloud, public cloud, and hybrid cloud. Depending on enterprise size, it is segregated into large enterprises and SMEs. The applications covered in the study include BFSI, healthcare, IT & telecommunications, retail, government & public sector, energy & utilities, manufacturing, and others. Country wise, the market is analyzed across Austria, Germany, Switzerland, the UK, France, and rest of Europe.

The passage highlights the trend of governmental organizations increasing their maintenance budgets for system infrastructure while also investing in initiatives for project development, modernization, and enhancement. This has led to the success of investments and an increase in the annual funding set aside by ICT vendors for the growth of the online market. The passage also mentions the anticipated increase in global ICT exports, which are expected to rise by an average of 3.9% yearly from US$ 784.3 billion in 2021 to US$ 955.19 billion in 2030. The global supply of ICT has increased by 9.5% yearly since 2009.

In terms of global ICT exports in 2021, Ireland ranked first with US$ 169.32 billion, followed by the United States at number 2, India at number 3, and China at number 4. The passage also notes the significant increase in Brunei’s global ICT exports by 228.2% year over year since 2009, while Sierra Leone’s global ICT exports have decreased by 61.7% year over year in the same period. Overall, the passage highlights the growth and potential of the global ICT market, driven by increased investments and funding for infrastructure and project development.

It seems that the ICT industry in Europe is predicted to experience moderate growth in the coming years, with an annual increase of 1.5% expected from 2021 to 2026. Germany currently holds the top position in terms of ICT revenue in Europe, followed by the United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. It’s interesting to note that while some countries like Malta have experienced significant growth in the ICT industry since 2016, others like Italy have seen a slight decline. This information can be useful for businesses and investors looking to enter or expand in the European ICT market.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Europe application modernization services along with the current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analyses on the market size is provided in the report.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

– The quantitative analysis of the Europe application modernization services from 2019 to 2027 is provided to determine the market potential.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– Accenture

– Aspire Systems

– Atos

– Bell Integrator

– Blu Age

– Capgemini

– DXC Technology Company

– HCL Technologies Limited

– IBM Corporation

– Micro Focus

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Service

– Application Portfolio Assessment

– Cloud Application Migration

– Application Re-platforming

– Application Integration

– UI Modernization

– Post Modernization Services

By Deployment Mode

– Private Cloud

– Public Cloud

– Hybrid Cloud

By Enterprise Size

– Large Enterprises

– Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

By Industry Vertical

– BFSI

– Healthcare

– IT & Telecommunications

– Retail

– Government & Public Sector

– Energy & Utilities

– Manufacturing

– Others

By Country

o Austria

o Germany

o UAE

o UK

o France

o Rest of Europe

