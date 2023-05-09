BPA Free Thermal Paper Market Size Is Booming Worldwide With | UPM Raflatac, Inc., Tele-Paper (M) Sdn. Bhd.

The BPA-free receipt paper refers to thermal paper manufactured using alternative color developers that do not contain the BPA chemical. Bisphenol A (BPA) is a synthetic chemical utilized as a color developer in thermal paper. BPA is considered potentially dangerous and affects the brain, behavior, and prostate glands of children and fetuses. The growing expansion of food and beverages sector and increasing awareness towards health effects of BPA as well as favorable initiatives from public and private authorities are factors that are accelerating the global market demand. For instance, according to Statista – as of 2022 revenue of worldwide food and drink segment is estimated at USD 740 million, and the revenue is projected to show a CAGR of 9.11% between 2022 and 2026 to reach to USD 1050 million by end of 2026.

Furthermore, favorable initiatives from public and private authorities would influence the growth of BPA-free Thermal Paper market. For instance, in April 2019, Federal Council of Switzerland announced ban on use of bisphenol S (BPS) and bisphenol A (BPA) in thermal paper. The use of these chemicals in thermal paper would be limited at a concentration equal to or greater than 0.02% by weight. Companies would need to comply by 1 June 2020. Moreover, in January 2021, Avery Dennison launched its new range of recycled thermal paper named rDT.

Request For a Free Sample Report- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw5849

This new range is BPA free and FSC Certified. Also, increasing inclination towards ecofriendly packaging solutions and rising expansion of pharmaceuticals and healthcare sector are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period. However, a high cost associated with BPA free thermal paper impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global BPA Free Thermal Paper Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the stringent regulations towards use of BPA and presence of leading packaging developers in the region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a significant growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the thriving growth of the end-use segments, increasing awareness towards ill effects of BPA chemicals, would create lucrative growth prospects for the global BPA Free Thermal Paper Market across the Asia Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Tele-Paper (M) Sdn. Bhd.

Appvion Incorporated

Siam Paper Public Company Limited

Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd.

Papierfabrik August Koehler

Oji Holdings Corporation

Mitsubishi Paper Mills Limited

Nakagawa Manufacturing (USA), Inc.

Kanzan Spezialpapiere Gmbh

UPM Raflatac, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Grade

Bleached

Unbleached

By Thickness

Less than 30 GSM

30-50 GSM

More than 50 GSM

By Printing Technology

Thermal Printing

Digital Printing

Direct Thermal Transfer

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Request To Download Full Report –https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw5849

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Key inquiries addressed in the report:

Investigate the COVID 19 outbreak’s effects.

Our researchers give precise responses, pinpoint significant chances and fresh investments, and suggest excellent market strategy avenues.

These responses will feature a comprehensive examination of the:

The markets’ current infrastructures

Market opportunities and challenges

Future potential for growth in specific industries

Major geographic and market segments to target, and end-user target groups and their potential operational volumes

Representative and a value chain opportunity breakdown

Market size and growth rate throughout the anticipated time frame.

The market’s main driving forces

Key market trends are impeding market expansion.

Obstacles to market expansion.

Market’s top merchants.

Thorough SWOT analysis

Threats and opportunities faced by the current vendors in the global market.

Trending factors that affect the markets in the various regions.

Initiatives with a strategic focus on the top vendors.

PEST study of the five main market regions.

Here the report offers details on import and export, production, earnings, and major players across all regions examined. It covers important manufacturers, significant market segments, the range of goods on offer in the global market, years are taken into account, and research goals.

Request Full Report –https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw5849

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean is the world’s leading research company, known for its informative research reports. We are committed to providing our clients with both quantitative and qualitative research results. As a part of our global network and comprehensive industry coverage, we offer in-depth knowledge, allowing informed and strategic business conclusions to report. We utilize the most recent technology and analysis tools along with our own unique research models and years of expertise, which assist us to create necessary details and facts that exceed expectations.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://reportocean.com

Fluid Conveyance Systems Market

Cholesterol Monitors Market

Kidney Stone Retrieval Devices Market

Transcatheter Treatment Market