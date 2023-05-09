Artificial Turf Market Size Is Booming Worldwide | Synthetic Turf International, Sport Court Carolina

Global Artificial Turf Market is valued approximately USD 263 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.4% over the forecast period 2022-2028. Artificial turf is a surface of synthetic fibers made to look like natural grass. It is most frequently used in arenas for sports that were first played on grass or are typically played there. However, it is now also utilized in business settings and on household lawns.

The increasing demand for sports application, rising health awareness has inclined people to indulge in sports activities, this has driven the growth of Artificial Turf across the forecast period. For Instance, as of 2020, as per the last global census undertaken by the sport’s governing body FIFA, it was estimated that there are 265 million people who play the sport along with more than 5 million referees, which equates to 4% of the world’s population. Further, increasing penetration in residential constructions also helps the market to grow at a pace.

Also, with the continuous technological advancement in the Artificial Turf market, increases the demand and the market growth during the forecast period. However, high initial costs hinder the growth of the market over the projected period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the Global Artificial Turf Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading region across the world in terms of the Presence of a large number of sports fields, switching trends from natural grass to synthetic grass, and increasing popularity of outdoor sports are expected to upkeep the market growth for artificial turf in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as increasing constructure which is backed by rising investments from foreign multinational. Whereas, growing constructions for commercial playgrounds and rapid urbanization are likely to back the market growth of Asia-pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Synthetic Turf International

Shaw Industries Group, Inc.

Sport Court Carolina

Tarkett S.A.

SYNLAWN ARTIFICIAL GRASS

Act Global

CONDOR Group.

CC Grass

Avalon Grass

TIGERTURF

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Material:

Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Nylon

By Application:

Residential

Commercial

Sports

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Key inquiries addressed in the report:

Investigate the COVID 19 outbreak’s effects.

Our researchers give precise responses, pinpoint significant chances and fresh investments, and suggest excellent market strategy avenues.

These responses will feature a comprehensive examination of the:

The markets’ current infrastructures

Market opportunities and challenges

Future potential for growth in specific industries

Major geographic and market segments to target, and end-user target groups and their potential operational volumes

Representative and a value chain opportunity breakdown

Market size and growth rate throughout the anticipated time frame.

The market’s main driving forces

Key market trends are impeding market expansion.

Obstacles to market expansion.

Market’s top merchants.

Thorough SWOT analysis

Threats and opportunities faced by the current vendors in the global market.

Trending factors that affect the markets in the various regions.

Initiatives with a strategic focus on the top vendors.

PEST study of the five main market regions.

Here the report offers details on import and export, production, earnings, and major players across all regions examined. It covers important manufacturers, significant market segments, the range of goods on offer in the global market, years are taken into account, and research goals.

