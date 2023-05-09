Fire-resistant Glass Market Size To See Huge Growth By 2031 | AGC Inc., Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd.

Global Fire-resistant Glass Market is valued approximately USD 441 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.30% over the forecast period 2022-2028. Fire-resistant Glass is a type of glass which is specially laminated glass that helps the product withstand high amount of heat. These glasses majorly use to prevent the spread of flames and smokes and block the transfer of radiant and conductive heat.

The growing awareness for installation of fire safety products, as incidences of fire accidents is rising led to the adoption of Fire-resistant Glass across the forecast period. For instance: According to the U.S. Fire Administration (USFA), there were 1,291,500 fire events in 2019; these occurrences resulted in 3,704 fatalities, 16,600 injuries, and a USD 14.8 billion loss. This has increased public awareness of the need to install fire safety equipment in buildings, which is predicted to increase the country’s use of fire-resistant glass in the years to come.

Further, increasing demand for safety in housing and automotive industry drives the market of Fire-resistant glass positively. Also, with the increasing government spending on the defense sector is likely to increase the market growth during the projected period. However, fluctuation in the price of raw material which is required for the manufacturing of glass hinders the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the Global Fire-resistant Glass Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the dominating region across the world in terms of market share owing rising investments in infrastructure projects, increasing consumer spendings. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to be a fastest growing region at a highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as increasing instances of fire accidents leads to rise in the construction activities in the region which leads the Asia-Pacific region to be the fastest growing market in the projected period.

Major market players included in this report are:

Saint-Gobain

AGC Inc.

Glas Trosch

Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd.

POLFLAM sp. Z o. o.

Shandong Hengbao Fireproof Glass Factory Co., Ltd.

Diamond Glass

Pyroguard

SAFTI FIRST

SCHOTT AG

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Wired

Ceramic

Gel-filled

Tempered

Other

By Application:

Building & Construction

Marine

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

