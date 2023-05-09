Metallized Rollstock Film Market Size Is Going To Boom | Jindal Poly Films Limited, Uflex Ltd

The Metallized Rollstock Film can be defined as polymer films coated with a thin layer of metal, generally aluminium. These films offer glossy metallic appearance of an aluminium foil at a reduced weight and cost. Metallized roll stock film is made up of cast polypropylene (CPP), biaxially-oriented polyethene terephthalate (BOPET) and biaxially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) materials.

The growing demand for flexible packaging solutions from food & beverages industry and increasing adoption of custom-made packaging solutions as well as recent product launches from leading market players are factors that are accelerating the global market demand. For instance, according to Statista – In 2020, the market value of food packaging in North America was estimated at USD 18.6 million. The market is projected to grow to USD 31.7 million by 2025. Furthermore, leading market players are coming up with innovative products to leverage the growing demand for Metallized Rollstock Films. For instance, in November 2021, New Delhi, India based Cosmo Films Ltd., unveiled new Enhanced Barrier Metalized BOPP Film specially designed for packaging applications with very high moisture and good oxygen barrier properties and high metal bond.

The films come in thickness range of 15& 18 ?m and is suitable for adhesive lamination. Also, growing penetration of quick service restaurants in emerging economies and rising investment towards food processing sector are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period. However, stringent government regulations over single use plastics and availability of low-cost substitutes impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Metallized Rollstock Film Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing utilization of metallized roll stock films across different industries such as food services, logistics and transportation as well as presence of leading market players. Whereas, Asia pacific is anticipated to exhibit a significant growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the growing industrialization and increasing penetration of quick service restaurants in the region, would create lucrative growth prospects for the global Metallized Rollstock Film Market across the Asia Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Uflex Ltd

Jindal Poly Films Limited

Klockner Pentaplast Europe GmbH & Co. KG

AR Metallizing N.V.

Treofan Group

Cosmo Films Ltd

Toray Plastics (America) Inc

DUNMORE Corporation

SRF Limited

St. Johns Packaging

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type

BOPET Metalized Rollstock Film

Metallized BOPP Film

Metallized CPP Film

Polyester Film

Others

By Thickness

Less than 10 microns

11 microns – 50 microns

51 microns – 100 microns

101 microns – 150 microns

151 microns & Above

By End-Use Industry

Pharmaceuticals

Food Services

Logistics & Transportation

Chemical & Fertilizers

Household

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

