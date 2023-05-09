Melamine Pyrophosphate Market Size Is Set To Fly High In Years To Come | Tianyi, Century Multech Inc.

The Melamine Pyrophosphate also known as MPP is a flame retardant additive utilized across Automotive, Electronics, Aerospace and defense industries among others. Melamine pyrophosphate is obtained through direction reaction of pyrophosphoric acid and melamine in an aqueous reaction medium at a temperature of from about 0 C. to about 60. It is available in white powder form and have application in fabrics, nylons, paint, paper and plastics as flame retardant. The rising demand for Flame retardants additives and growing semiconductor & electronics industry as well as increasing number of end use application of flame retardant additive are factors that are accelerating the global market demand. For instance, in 2019, global flame retardants market was estimated at USD 8.39 billion. It is projected to grow to around USD 16.6 billion by 2030.

Furthermore, in 2021, revenue in the global semiconductor industry was estimated at USD 595 billion, and as per projections semiconductor market revenues are projected to grow to USD 676 billion by end of 2022. Also, growing industrialization in emerging economies coupled with increasing penetration of smartphones are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period. However, health hazards associated with Melamine pyrophosphate and availability of alternatives impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Melamine Pyrophosphate Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing utilization of melamine pyrophosphate and presence of leading market players in the region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a significant growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as rapid industrialization and growing electric & electronics sector in the region, would create lucrative growth prospects for the global Melamine Pyrophosphate Market across the Asia Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Puyang Chengke Chemical

Shouguang Weidong Chemical

Tianyi

Shian Chemical

Sichuan Institute of Fine Chemical Industry Research and Design

Cnsolver Technology

JLS Chemical

Zhenjiang Sanwa Flame Retardant Technology

Century Multech Inc.

Zhenjiang Xingxing Flame Retardants

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Experimental Grade Melamine Pyrophosphate

Industrial Grade Melamine Pyrophosphate

Commercial Grade Melamine Pyrophosphate

By Application:

Synthetic Resins

Thermoplastic Elastomers

Others

By End Use Industry:

Synthetic Resins

Automotive

Textile

Aerospace & Defense

Packaging

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Key inquiries addressed in the report:

Investigate the COVID 19 outbreak’s effects.

Our researchers give precise responses, pinpoint significant chances and fresh investments, and suggest excellent market strategy avenues.

These responses will feature a comprehensive examination of the:

The markets’ current infrastructures

Market opportunities and challenges

Future potential for growth in specific industries

Major geographic and market segments to target, and end-user target groups and their potential operational volumes

Representative and a value chain opportunity breakdown

Market size and growth rate throughout the anticipated time frame.

The market’s main driving forces

Key market trends are impeding market expansion.

Obstacles to market expansion.

Market’s top merchants.

Thorough SWOT analysis

Threats and opportunities faced by the current vendors in the global market.

Trending factors that affect the markets in the various regions.

Initiatives with a strategic focus on the top vendors.

PEST study of the five main market regions.

Here the report offers details on import and export, production, earnings, and major players across all regions examined. It covers important manufacturers, significant market segments, the range of goods on offer in the global market, years are taken into account, and research goals.

