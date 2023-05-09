Bio PE Pouch Market Size Is Going To Boom | Amcor plc, Berry Global Inc., Constantia Flexibles

Bio PE Pouches is regenerative alternative to fossil polyethylene (PE) based pouches. These are widely used for packaging of household products, food & cosmetics products among others. These pouches are based on petroleum resources, which are 100% biodegradable, such as polycaprolactone (PCL), polybutylene succinate (PBS), polybutylene adipate (PBA) and its copolymers with synthetic polyesters like polybutylene adipate-terephthalate (PBAT) and polyvinyl alcohol (PVOH) among others. The rising adoption of sustainable packaging solutions and increasing demand for food & beverages products as well as recent product announcements from leading market players are factors that are accelerating the global market demand.

For instance, according to Statista – in 2019, the global market for green packaging was valued at USD 178.6 billion, and this amount is projected to grow to USD 246.3 billion by 2025. Moreover, leading market players are coming up with innovative products to leverage the growing demand for Bio PE Pouches. For instance, in April 2021, Sydney, Australia based Grounded Packaging unveiled a recyclable and carbon-negative sugarcane-based flexible pouch.

This new pack is made from Bio PE & printed with non-toxic inks and can be recycled in both dedicated PE recycling and general soft plastic streams. Moreover, in December 2021, Australia based Amcor launched a new recycle-ready liquid pouch packaging solution named AmPrima PE Plus recycle ready solution. Also, growing food processing sector in emerging economies and favorable government regulations towards use of single use plastic packaging are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period. However, availability of low-cost alternatives and slow penetration in emerging markets impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Bio PE Pouch Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing adoption of sustainable packaging solutions and presence of leading market players in the region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a significant growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the thriving growth of food and beverages sector and increasing penetration of global market players in the region, would create lucrative growth prospects for the global Bio PE Pouch Market across the Asia Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Smurfit Kappa

Amcor plc

Mondi

Berry Global Inc.

Sonoco Products Company

Sealed Air

Huhtamaki

Constantia Flexibles

Clondalkin Group Holdings B.V.

Korozo A.S.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Fillings Process

Hot Fill

Cold Fill

Ambient Fill

By Application

Automotive

Construction

Packaging

Personal Care

Food

Consumer Goods

Electrical & Electronics

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Key inquiries addressed in the report:

Investigate the COVID 19 outbreak’s effects.

Our researchers give precise responses, pinpoint significant chances and fresh investments, and suggest excellent market strategy avenues.

These responses will feature a comprehensive examination of the:

The markets’ current infrastructures

Market opportunities and challenges

Future potential for growth in specific industries

Major geographic and market segments to target, and end-user target groups and their potential operational volumes

Representative and a value chain opportunity breakdown

Market size and growth rate throughout the anticipated time frame.

The market’s main driving forces

Key market trends are impeding market expansion.

Obstacles to market expansion.

Market’s top merchants.

Thorough SWOT analysis

Threats and opportunities faced by the current vendors in the global market.

Trending factors that affect the markets in the various regions.

Initiatives with a strategic focus on the top vendors.

PEST study of the five main market regions.

Here the report offers details on import and export, production, earnings, and major players across all regions examined. It covers important manufacturers, significant market segments, the range of goods on offer in the global market, years are taken into account, and research goals.

