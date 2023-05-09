Acrylate Oligomer Market Size May Set A New Epic Growth Story | BASF SE, Royal DSM

The Acrylate Oligomer can be defined as polymers of acrylates. These are used for high performance coatings and adhesives in automotive, Chemicals& plastics, paint coating & adhesives, and construction sectors. urethane acrylate is widely utilized as oligomers for UV-curable coatings due to their certain properties including excellent mechanical properties and chemical resistance. The increasing demand for industrial coatings and increasing end use applications of Acrylate Oligomer as well as strategic initiatives from leading market players are factors that are accelerating the global market demand. For instance, according to Statista – In 2020, the global market for industrial coatings was estimated at USD 73.55 billion, and it is projected to increase to USD 100.8 billion by 2026.

Furthermore, leading market players are working towards online sales channels to enhance their product visibility and customer base. For instance, in April 2022, Arkema launched new WeChat minisite for its new Sartomer specialty resins and additives for customers from 3D printing, UV coatings and inks, adhesives, and composites industries in China. This new platform would enable customers to discover product ranges, access to advanced product search and comparison tools for resins and photoinitiators among others.

Also, growing industrialization in emerging economies coupled with increasing number of investment activities in construction industry are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period. However, growing concern over volatile organic compound (VOC) emission and stringent environment regulations & standards impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Acrylate Oligomer Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing demand from end use industries and presence of leading market players in the region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a significant growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as rising industrialization and thriving growth of automotive & construction sector in the region, would create lucrative growth prospects for the global Acrylate Oligomer Market across the Asia Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Arkema SA

BASF SE

Covestro AG

Royal DSM

Hitachi Chemical Company Ltd.

Nippon Gohsei

Lambson Limited

Allnex Group

Jiangsu Sanmu Group Corporation

Toagosei Co. Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Urethane Acrylates Oligomer

Polyester Acrylates Oligomer

Laminated Acrylates Oligomer

Epoxy Acrylates Oligomer

Other Acrylate Oligomer

By End-Use Industry:

Automotive & Transportation

Chemicals & Plastics

Buildings and Construction

Paint & Coatings and Adhesives

Other Industries

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

