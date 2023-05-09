Industrial Flooring Market Size Is Booming Worldwide | Akzo Nobel NV, LATICRETE International Inc.

Global Industrial Flooring Market is valued at approximately USD 7.9 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.4 % over the forecast period 2022-2028. Industrial flooring is a permanent cover that is placed over a concrete floor to improve features such as load-bearing capacity, chemical and abrasion resistance, and so on, depending on the needs of the end-user industry. Industrial flooring is waterproof and slip-resistant, making it excellent for use in demanding industrial environments. Fitness centres, businesses, manufacturing sites, and hotels are all typical places where they can be found. The increasing public awareness of the benefits of industrial flooring and increasing demand from the food and beverage industry have led to the adoption of Industrial Flooring across the forecast period. For Instance: as per Statista in 2021, an estimated 6.2 percent compound annual growth rate was predicted for the Global flooring market.
The value of the flooring market was projected to reach 434.2 billion in 2021 and over 620 billion in 2028. Also, with the increasing Government assistance and technological advancements, the adoption & demand for Industrial Flooring is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, VOCs emitted by flooring are regulated strictly which may impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.
Request For a Free Sample Report- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw5863
The key regions considered for the Global Industrial Flooring market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is both the leading and fastest-growing region in the Industrial Flooring Market owing to the increasing public awareness of the benefits of Industrial Flooring coupled with the increasing demand from the food and beverage industry.
Major market players included in this report are:
Akzo Nobel NV
Axalta Coating Systems
MBCC Group
Florock
Fosroc Inc.
JOTUN
LATICRETE International Inc.
Michelman Inc.
Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd
PPG Industries Inc.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Resin Type:
Epoxy
Polyaspartic
Polyurethane
Acrylic
Other Resin Types
By Application:
Concrete
Wood
Other Applications
By End-user Industry:
Food and Beverage
Chemical
Transportation and Aviation
Healthcare,
Other end-user industries
By Region:
Request To Download Full Report – https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw5863
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Key inquiries addressed in the report:
- Investigate the COVID 19 outbreak’s effects.
- Our researchers give precise responses, pinpoint significant chances and fresh investments, and suggest excellent market strategy avenues.
These responses will feature a comprehensive examination of the:
- The markets’ current infrastructures
- Market opportunities and challenges
- Future potential for growth in specific industries
- Major geographic and market segments to target, and end-user target groups and their potential operational volumes
- Representative and a value chain opportunity breakdown
- Market size and growth rate throughout the anticipated time frame.
- The market’s main driving forces
- Key market trends are impeding market expansion.
- Obstacles to market expansion.
- Market’s top merchants.
- Thorough SWOT analysis
- Threats and opportunities faced by the current vendors in the global market.
- Trending factors that affect the markets in the various regions.
- Initiatives with a strategic focus on the top vendors.
- PEST study of the five main market regions.
Here the report offers details on import and export, production, earnings, and major players across all regions examined. It covers important manufacturers, significant market segments, the range of goods on offer in the global market, years are taken into account, and research goals.
Request Full Report – https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw5863
About Report Ocean:
We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean is the world’s leading research company, known for its informative research reports. We are committed to providing our clients with both quantitative and qualitative research results. As a part of our global network and comprehensive industry coverage, we offer in-depth knowledge, allowing informed and strategic business conclusions to report. We utilize the most recent technology and analysis tools along with our own unique research models and years of expertise, which assist us to create necessary details and facts that exceed expectations.
Get in Touch with Us:
Report Ocean:
Email: sales@reportocean.com
Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES
Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)
Website: https://reportocean.com