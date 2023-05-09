Industrial Flooring Market Size Is Booming Worldwide | Akzo Nobel NV, LATICRETE International Inc.

Global Industrial Flooring Market is valued at approximately USD 7.9 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.4 % over the forecast period 2022-2028. Industrial flooring is a permanent cover that is placed over a concrete floor to improve features such as load-bearing capacity, chemical and abrasion resistance, and so on, depending on the needs of the end-user industry. Industrial flooring is waterproof and slip-resistant, making it excellent for use in demanding industrial environments. Fitness centres, businesses, manufacturing sites, and hotels are all typical places where they can be found. The increasing public awareness of the benefits of industrial flooring and increasing demand from the food and beverage industry have led to the adoption of Industrial Flooring across the forecast period. For Instance: as per Statista in 2021, an estimated 6.2 percent compound annual growth rate was predicted for the Global flooring market.

The value of the flooring market was projected to reach 434.2 billion in 2021 and over 620 billion in 2028. Also, with the increasing Government assistance and technological advancements, the adoption & demand for Industrial Flooring is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, VOCs emitted by flooring are regulated strictly which may impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the Global Industrial Flooring market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is both the leading and fastest-growing region in the Industrial Flooring Market owing to the increasing public awareness of the benefits of Industrial Flooring coupled with the increasing demand from the food and beverage industry.

Major market players included in this report are:

Akzo Nobel NV

Axalta Coating Systems

MBCC Group

Florock

Fosroc Inc.

JOTUN

LATICRETE International Inc.

Michelman Inc.

Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd

PPG Industries Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Resin Type:

Epoxy

Polyaspartic

Polyurethane

Acrylic

Other Resin Types

By Application:

Concrete

Wood

Other Applications

By End-user Industry:

Food and Beverage

Chemical

Transportation and Aviation

Healthcare,

Other end-user industries

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Key inquiries addressed in the report:

Investigate the COVID 19 outbreak’s effects.

Our researchers give precise responses, pinpoint significant chances and fresh investments, and suggest excellent market strategy avenues.

These responses will feature a comprehensive examination of the:

The markets’ current infrastructures

Market opportunities and challenges

Future potential for growth in specific industries

Major geographic and market segments to target, and end-user target groups and their potential operational volumes

Representative and a value chain opportunity breakdown

Market size and growth rate throughout the anticipated time frame.

The market’s main driving forces

Key market trends are impeding market expansion.

Obstacles to market expansion.

Market’s top merchants.

Thorough SWOT analysis

Threats and opportunities faced by the current vendors in the global market.

Trending factors that affect the markets in the various regions.

Initiatives with a strategic focus on the top vendors.

PEST study of the five main market regions.

Here the report offers details on import and export, production, earnings, and major players across all regions examined. It covers important manufacturers, significant market segments, the range of goods on offer in the global market, years are taken into account, and research goals.

