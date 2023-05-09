Taiwan confirms 15 new mpox cases, new vaccines arrive

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Centers for Disease Control announced 15 new confirmed cases of Mpox (14 local cases and 1 case imported from Thailand), bringing the total to 70.

The CDC noted that 20,000 vials of mpox vaccines that were urgently purchased have recently arrived in Taiwan, and it expects to start providing vaccine appointments next week.

Of the 15 new mpox cases, 14 were local men and 1 was a foreign male. As for their geographic distribution, there are 5 in Taichung City , 4 in Taipei City, 2 in New Taipei City, 2 in Taoyuan City, and 1 in Tainan City. All of the cases were aged between 20-40 years old, with the onset of symptoms ranging from fever, swollen lymph glands, and pustules leading to diagnoses from May 2 to May 7.

After these individuals were confirmed with mpox, a follow-up epidemic investigation led to 15 high-risk contacts who underwent health education and are now required to undertake self-health monitoring for 21 days.

Since June 23, 2022, mpox has been listed as a second-class infectious disease with a total of 79 confirmed cases in Taiwan. At the moment, 37 cases have recovered, 8 cases are still being hospitalized, and 34 cases are under self-health management at home.

According to CDC statistics, as of May 8, a total of 25,255 mpox vaccinations have been carried out, including 122 post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) vaccinations, and 25,133 pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) vaccinations.

According to the CDC, 20,000 bottles of the vaccine have arrived, providing 60,000 vaccine doses. This new shipment was an urgent order to respond to demand for mpox prevention and control with distribution left to municipal health bureaus.

Usage of the new doses for vaccination is expected to start next week, with more detailed information about medical institutions and appointment bookings to be explained in greater detail at a press conference next Tuesday.

The CDC reminds everyone that mpox is transmitted person-to-person through close contact and people should avoid joining social activities with individuals feeling unwell as well as those exhibiting skin lesions, rashes, blisters, pustules.

For information, please contact the CDC or call the domestic toll-free epidemic prevention hotline 1922 (or 0800-001922).