Former Taiwan vice president to visit South Korea in July

Annette Lu also plans trip to Japan for 2024

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/05/09 17:18
Former Vice President Annette Lu plans visits to South Korea and Japan.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Former Vice President Annette Lu (呂秀蓮) will visit South Korea in July after launching a “Taiwan-Korea Win-Win Union” and Japan next April, reports said Tuesday (May 9).

There were numerous personalities in South Korea who wanted to promote closer ties to Taiwan, Lu told a news conference Tuesday. Paraphrasing the words of the late Japanese Prime Minister, Abe Shinzo, she said that if Taiwan had a problem, not only would Japan have a problem, but South Korea as well.

During her visit starting July 29, she would also organize an event to commemorate the 129th anniversary of the start of the Sino-Japanese war, CNA reported. The 1894-1895 ended with the Treaty of Shimonoseki, which recognized the independence of Korea but turned Taiwan into Japanese territory.

Lu, who served as vice president from 2000 to 2008, also faced questions from reporters about next January’s presidential elections. She said a presidential candidate needed to understand more than urban management or technological development, but also had to grasp the bigger picture.

Her comments were seen as allusions to the two Kuomintang (KMT) contenders, New Taipei City Mayor Hou You-ih (侯友宜) and Foxconn Technology Group founder Terry Gou (郭台銘). Some politicians were only talking about peace, but did not know how to protect peace, Lu said.
Annette Lu
South Korea
Taiwan-South Korea relations
Taiwan-Japan relations
Sino-Japanese War
Treaty of Shimonoseki

