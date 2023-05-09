Catheter Market Discovering Highest Growth Globally For The Forecast Year 2023-2032

Catheter Market is expected to grow from USD 48.8 billion in 2022 to USD 87.47 billion in 2032, representing a CAGR of 6.7% between the years 2023 and 2032.

The Catheter Market research study consists of an analysis of the market trends. The new research study consists of industry trends, pricing analysis, patent analysis, conference and webinar materials, key market participants, and market purchasing behavior. The rising prevalence of obesity and the incidence of associated comorbidities are driving market expansion.

The Catheter market is primarily driven by the prevalence of obesity around the world. In addition, the rising awareness among the obese population regarding Catheter and devices, the availability of specialized surgeons in bariatric surgical techniques and the availability of less invasive methods for bariatric surgeries are all expected to drive market growth. The market report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market for the foreseeable future. The report consists of numerous market segments and an analysis of the trends and factors that play a significant role in the market.

Market Overview

Latex or silicone is typically used to make a catheter, which is a small, flexible tube. In hospitals, a catheter is a sterile medical tool used for brief periods of time, such as after major surgery or to measure urine output. These days, you can choose from a wide variety of catheters. Materials like polyvinyl chloride, plastic, plain latex, PTFE, silicone elastomer, pure silicone hydrogel, and polymer hydromer are all employed in the production of catheters. Antimicrobials like silver ions, which are non-toxic to people, are applied to the catheter surface. Catheters have a wide range of applications in medicine, from cardiology and gastrointestinal to urology and neurology.

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases including asthma, cancer, diabetes, heart attacks, etc. is a key driver expected to fuel growth in the catheter market. The market for catheters is also developing as a result of an ageing population, the adoption of a sedentary lifestyle, and the increasing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures. Additionally, increasing market growth is expected in the coming years as a result of the development of cutting-edge catheters and the regulatory approval of these catheters. Future growth in the catheters market may be limited, however, by stricter health governing regulations from regulatory bodies such as the FDA, EMC, etc.

In order to expand their global footprint, major market players are focusing on the introduction of cutting-edge products, strategic partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions. In order to expand their market share, established players in the worldwide catheters market are focusing on building a robust network of retailers and distributors. Several governments are making strides to improve healthcare facilities. In order to lessen the danger of infection, manufacturers are focusing on creating specialized catheters.

Due to an increasing senior population, technological advancements, and a growing prevalence of lifestyle problems, North America is expected to lead the catheter market. Due to the increasing prevalence of chronic conditions including cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and others, Asia Pacific is expected to have the highest CAGR for catheters.

The objectives of the report

• To define, segment, and project the Catheter market in terms of species technology and form.

• To identify and analyze the different segments of the market.

• Estimate the size of the world market including its submarkets in four major areas: North America (NA), Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the rest of the World.

• Provide detailed information on the factors that influence the market’s growth (drivers, restraints, as well as the opportunities and challenges unique to the industry).

• Analyze micro-markets in terms of growth, future prospects, and contribution to the overall market.

• To analyze the opportunities and details of the competitive market environment for market leaders

• Estimate the size of Catheter (and its sub-markets)

• Estimate the value of each segment

• To identify the key players and analyze their market growth and core competencies, and to create a strategy profile

• Monitor and analyze competitive developments within Catheter. This includes expansions, investments, new service offerings and products, as well acquisitions, and new product offerings.

Competitive Landscape

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in the Catheter market. This report contains a complete analysis of the market’s competitive landscape. It also includes information on important firms’ market shares, organizational structures, and contract-winning strategies. There are also dashboards for comparing businesses and quadrants for evaluating them.

The Catheter market is dominated by the following players:

Abbott Laboratories

Becton Dickinson And Company

Boston Scientific Corporation

Bard Medical

Braun Melsungen AG

Teleflex Incorporated

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic, Inc.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp.

Vascular Solutions, Inc.

Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by product type:

Cardiovascular Catheters

Electrophysiology Catheters

PTCA Balloons Catheters

IVUS Catheters

PTA Balloons Catheters

Others

Neurovascular Catheters

Urological Catheters

Dialysis Catheter

Hemodialysis Catheters

Peritoneal Catheters

Urinary Catheter

Foley Catheters

Intermittent Catheters

External Catheters

Intravenous Catheters

Central Venous Catheters

Peripheral Venous Catheters

Integrated Catheters

Short Catheters

Specialty Catheters

Wound/Surgical Drain

Oximetry

Thermodilution

IUI Catheters

Recent Developments

• The Boston Scientific Corporation has acquired BTG plc (UK) in 2019. This acquisition expanded Boston Scientific’s product offerings for minimally invasive cancer and vascular disease procedures, as well as specialty pharmaceuticals.

• Medtronic introduced the Telescope Guide Extension Catheter in 2019.

• Becton, Dickinson & Company (BD) acquired TVA Medical, Inc. (US) in 2018. TVA Medical’s dialysis catheters, drug-coated balloons, standard angioplasty balloons and endovascular stent graft products were added to BD’s product line through the acquisition.

Why you should buy this product:

• Segmentation of the market based on economic and non-economic factors. Each segment and sub-segment info.

• Determine which region or segment will be the most important and experience the fastest growth. To identify the consumption patterns in each region and any factors that might affect them, conduct a detailed geographic analysis.

• The analysis of the competitive environment includes rankings, new product and service launches, partnerships, business growth, and acquisitions by companies over the past five years.

• Detailed profiles of companies, including overviews, benchmarking, SWOT analysis, company insights, and business insights.

• Analysis of the market based on the most recent events. This includes an analysis of Porter’s Five Forces: Market Insights through the Value Chain is an in-depth look at the market.

• Recognize market dynamics to identify growth opportunities over the following few years.

