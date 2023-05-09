Injury-hit Jofra Archer returns from IPL, a doubt for Ashes

LONDON (AP) — England fast bowler Jofra Archer could be a doubt for the upcoming Ashes series after deciding to return from the Indian Premier League with immediate effect because of ongoing problems with his right elbow.

Archer, who has experienced a slew of injuries since exploding onto the international scene in 2019, has been playing through discomfort in his elbow during the latest IPL season with Mumbai Indians.

The England and Wales Cricket Board said Tuesday that Archer will return to Britain “for a period of rest and rehabilitation to give him the best opportunity for a full recovery.”

He will work on his rehabilitation with England's medical department and his county team, Sussex.

Archer is facing a race against time to be healthy enough to feature in the Ashes series against Australia, which starts June 16 with the first of five tests. His last test match appearance was against India in Ahmedabad in February 2021.

With another injury cloud hanging over Archer, England could yet be without its most explosive pacer for the defense of its Cricket World Cup title in India in October and November.

The Barbados-born Archer played a key role in England winning its first 50-over world title in 2019 on home soil and starred in the home Ashes series later that year in his first taste of test cricket.

Mumbai is in eighth place in the 10-team IPL after 10 games.

