Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan exports contract for 8th consecutive month in April

April exports totaled US$35.96 billion, representing 13.3% decline year over year

  116
By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/05/09 16:06
Cargo ships at Kaohsiung port.

Cargo ships at Kaohsiung port. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s exports dropped for the eighth straight month in April, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) said on Monday (May 8).

Exports in April totaled US$35.96 billion (NT$ 1.1 trillion), representing a 13.3% decline from a year earlier, according to CNA. Imports for April totaled US$29.25 billion, a 20.2% year over year decrease.

This left Taiwan with a trade surplus of US$6.71 billion in April, an increase of 39.5% from a year prior, according to MOF data. Meanwhile, Taiwan’s export total for the first four months of the year came in at US$133.7 billion, a drop of 17.7% compared to a year earlier.

In terms of April, export data by sector, electronic component exports dropped 8.6% from a year prior to US$15.74 billion, representing 43.8% of all exports. Exports for the information, communications, and audio/video sectors saw a 5.4% increase from a year earlier to US$5.47 billion.

Exports for base metals dropped 25.2% to US$2.5 billion, machinery fell 13% to US$2.13 billion, plastics and rubber declined 28.6% to US$1.69 billion, and chemicals contracted by 34.4% to US$1.52 billion.

As for Taiwanese exports to specific regions, April exports to China dropped 22% year over year to US$12.74 billion. Exports to ASEAN countries decreased 7.1% from a year prior to US$6.37 billion, while those to the U.S. dropped 10.3% to US$5.59 billion and those to Europe fell by 3.6% to US$3.5 billion.

Bucking the trend, exports to Japan in April grew by 19.8% year on year to US$3.2 billion.

According to the MOF, exports were affected by inflation worries, a smaller than expected economic recovery by China after it lifted its COVID restrictions, and continued inventory adjustments by companies.
Taiwan exports
Taiwan April exports
Ministry of Finance

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan sees exports fall for 7 consecutive months
Taiwan sees exports fall for 7 consecutive months
2023/04/11 17:04
Interactive Map: Every ATM in Taiwan where the NT$6,000 rebate can be withdrawn
Interactive Map: Every ATM in Taiwan where the NT$6,000 rebate can be withdrawn
2023/03/29 16:36
Taiwan warns against scams focusing on NT$6,000 tax rebate
Taiwan warns against scams focusing on NT$6,000 tax rebate
2023/03/18 19:15
Taiwan exports drop for 6th consecutive month in February
Taiwan exports drop for 6th consecutive month in February
2023/03/08 16:25
Taiwan exports drop for the 5th straight month in January
Taiwan exports drop for the 5th straight month in January
2023/02/21 16:57