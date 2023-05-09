Taiwan exports contract for 8th consecutive month in April

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s exports dropped for the eighth straight month in April, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) said on Monday (May 8).

Exports in April totaled US$35.96 billion (NT$ 1.1 trillion), representing a 13.3% decline from a year earlier, according to CNA. Imports for April totaled US$29.25 billion, a 20.2% year over year decrease.

This left Taiwan with a trade surplus of US$6.71 billion in April, an increase of 39.5% from a year prior, according to MOF data. Meanwhile, Taiwan’s export total for the first four months of the year came in at US$133.7 billion, a drop of 17.7% compared to a year earlier.

In terms of April, export data by sector, electronic component exports dropped 8.6% from a year prior to US$15.74 billion, representing 43.8% of all exports. Exports for the information, communications, and audio/video sectors saw a 5.4% increase from a year earlier to US$5.47 billion.

Exports for base metals dropped 25.2% to US$2.5 billion, machinery fell 13% to US$2.13 billion, plastics and rubber declined 28.6% to US$1.69 billion, and chemicals contracted by 34.4% to US$1.52 billion.

As for Taiwanese exports to specific regions, April exports to China dropped 22% year over year to US$12.74 billion. Exports to ASEAN countries decreased 7.1% from a year prior to US$6.37 billion, while those to the U.S. dropped 10.3% to US$5.59 billion and those to Europe fell by 3.6% to US$3.5 billion.

Bucking the trend, exports to Japan in April grew by 19.8% year on year to US$3.2 billion.

According to the MOF, exports were affected by inflation worries, a smaller than expected economic recovery by China after it lifted its COVID restrictions, and continued inventory adjustments by companies.