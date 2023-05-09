Get Ready for More Magic at 7-Eleven: New Limited-Edition Disney 100th Anniversary Items Join Latest "Match & Go" Collectible Programme



1. Limited Edition Mix-It-Up Lanyard Set — Mickey Mouse and Chip 'n Dale



Get ready to mix it up with Mickey and Chip 'n Dale! This lanyard set is the perfect way to add a little personality to your style. The black cord strap with its red stripe pattern and red pom-pom charm is great for dark and stylish outfits. Plus, the two clips are compatible with most phone cases, so you can keep switching up your look with either design. Complete the look and pair with accessories from your 3-in-1 Match & Go Set for the ultimate fashion statement!



2. Limited Edition Mix-It-Up Lanyard Set — Stitch and Donald Duck



Stitch and Donald Duck both love blue, so the cord phone strap comes in a light blue with white stripes and a turquoise pom-pom charm, perfect for both men and women. The clips will not interfere when you need to charge your phone and the 7mm thick cord strap is more than sturdy enough to hang the pouch of your 3-in-1 Match & Go Set from. From now on, you can carry your tissues, phone and more together without worry!



3. Limited Edition Mix-It-Up Lanyard Set — Alien and Sulley



Alien and Sulley feature in this lovely purple set, accented with blue stripes and a pink pom-pom for a bright and colourful look. The set pairs perfectly with the 3-in-1 Match & Go Set for a cute yet practical addition to your travel, hiking or outdoor gear. With this set, you'll always have your favourite characters by your side!



4. Limited Edition Mix-It-Up Lanyard Set — Lotso and Edna Mode



This set features a sweet macaron pink and purple colour scheme that is sure to be popular with anyone who loves all things cute! It comes with two different character clips, Lotso and Edna Mode, that add a touch of personality. When it's time to go out for lunch, simply attach the lightweight card holder from the 3-in-1 Match & Go Set to the cord strap, and easily store your Octopus card and credit cards inside! This must-have set is super convenient and practical for anyone always on the go.

CAUTION



We are not responsible for any damage to this product caused from misusage.

This is not a toy. Product may contain small parts, not suitable for children under 4 years old.

This product contains cord which presents a potential strangulation hazard. Adult supervision required.

USE AND CARE



Do not place near heat sources such as gas stove, ovens and heaters to avoid fire or damage.

Do not use dryer or hot air blower to avoid damage.

Wipe clean only. Only use water with mild soap. Remove the soap residue by using damp cloth.

Ensure it has been completely dried before storage. Keep in cool and dry place.

The slight colour variance on decoration is an acceptable phenomenon.