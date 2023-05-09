Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan's representative to Singapore assumes office

Tung Chen-yuan pledges to promote closer bilateral ties including IT and talent exchange

By Sean Scanlan, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/05/09 15:27
Taiwan's new envoy arrives in Singapore. (CNA photo)

Taiwan's new envoy arrives in Singapore. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) —Dozens of overseas Taiwanese turned out at Changi Airport to welcome the arrival of Tung Chen-yuan (童振源) , Taiwan’s top envoy to Singapore on Monday (May 8).

Tung pledged to strengthen Taiwan-Singapore exchanges, especially in areas related to high-tech industries, talent cultivation, culture, and tourism exchange. Tung will take over for Francis Liang (梁國新), who recently retired from public service, per CNA.

In an interview with Central News Agency (CNA), Tung said Taiwan and Singapore had enjoyed a long-term friendship with many instances of close exchange and cooperation. He thanked his predecessor for the solid foundation for bilateral exchange.

The 53-year-old Tung served as the head of Taiwan's Overseas Community Affairs Council and specialized in international economics. He has served as an advisory member of the National Security Council. Tung has a Ph.D. from Johns Hopkins University and a master's degree from National Taiwan University’s Institute of Political Science. He has also served as a professor at National Chengchi University.
Taiwan Singapore relations
Taiwan Overseas Community Affairs Council
bilateral ties

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan envoy to US expanding cooperation on economy, security, global participation
Taiwan envoy to US expanding cooperation on economy, security, global participation
2022/02/17 14:35
Trade between Taiwan and Singapore surges 36%
Trade between Taiwan and Singapore surges 36%
2021/12/01 15:59
Singapore to lift quarantine rule for Taiwan arrivals on Aug. 7
Singapore to lift quarantine rule for Taiwan arrivals on Aug. 7
2021/08/06 11:44
New Singapore envoy to Taiwan strives to enhance relations in post-COVID era
New Singapore envoy to Taiwan strives to enhance relations in post-COVID era
2020/09/11 08:38
Singapore first lady riles up Taiwanese by gloating over US protests
Singapore first lady riles up Taiwanese by gloating over US protests
2020/06/02 17:30