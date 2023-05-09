Taiwan's representative to Singapore assumes office

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) —Dozens of overseas Taiwanese turned out at Changi Airport to welcome the arrival of Tung Chen-yuan (童振源) , Taiwan’s top envoy to Singapore on Monday (May 8).

Tung pledged to strengthen Taiwan-Singapore exchanges, especially in areas related to high-tech industries, talent cultivation, culture, and tourism exchange. Tung will take over for Francis Liang (梁國新), who recently retired from public service, per CNA.

In an interview with Central News Agency (CNA), Tung said Taiwan and Singapore had enjoyed a long-term friendship with many instances of close exchange and cooperation. He thanked his predecessor for the solid foundation for bilateral exchange.

The 53-year-old Tung served as the head of Taiwan's Overseas Community Affairs Council and specialized in international economics. He has served as an advisory member of the National Security Council. Tung has a Ph.D. from Johns Hopkins University and a master's degree from National Taiwan University’s Institute of Political Science. He has also served as a professor at National Chengchi University.