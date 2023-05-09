Blood Plasma Products Market Rapid Technological Advancements to Boost Market Growth

The most recent research study on the global “Blood Plasma Products Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

The global blood plasma products market is projected to experience significant growth over the period of 2018-2023, with a forecasted CAGR of 6.8% and an expected reach of USD 28.5 Billion in 2023, up from USD 20.5 Billion in 2018.

The market is being driven by the increasing demand for immunoglobulin for the treatment of immunodeficiency.

The blood plasma products market is segmented based on product types such as immunoglobulin, albumin, hyperimmune globulin, coagulation factor VIII, coagulation factor IX, and other plasma products. The market is also segmented based on end users such as hospitals, clinics, and other end users.

The immunoglobulin market has the highest market share, accounting for approximately 47% of the market, due to the growing incidence of immunological diseases coupled with the rise in the geriatric population. The albumin market share was 15.6% in 2018, driven by the rise in adoption of albumin in developing countries and an increase in awareness of recombinant albumin. However, post-operative risks associated with albumin-based therapy may hamper the market growth. The market share of hyperimmune globulin, coagulation factor VIII, and coagulation factor IX followed albumin in 2018.

The hospital segment dominated the market with a market share of ~82% in 2018. This is due to the increase in the number of hospitals in developing countries and the rise in awareness of diseases like hemophilia. It is followed by clinics with a market share of 14.1% in 2018, driven by the growing number of clinics, increase in awareness among patients regarding plasma products, and rise in the number of patients with blood and immunological disorders. Other end users, including research institutes, blood transfusion centers, and academic institutes, had the least market share in 2018.

North America is leading the blood plasma products market and occupied approximately 44.2% of the market in 2018. This is due to the rising incidence of hemophilia and rapid approval by the FDA for plasma products. Europe is likely to expand over the forecast period of 2018-2023, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.6%, due to easy access to high-quality plasma through the contributions of qualified donors. Asia-Pacific has a market share of 19.3% in 2018, with India and China as major contributors due to the large number of immunodeficient patients being treated in hospitals and clinics. The Latin America and Middle-East and Africa markets, still at nascent stages, will also experience high growth due to the growing prevalence of blood disorders.

The companies covered in this report include CSL Behring, Shire Plc, Grifols S.A., Octapharma AG, ADMA Biologics, and Kedrion Biopharma.

The report also provides insights into the market size, Y-O-Y growth, market players analysis, and opportunity outlook for various regions and countries, including North America (U.S. & Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC (Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).

