Latin America Connected Retail Solutions Market Positive Outlook for Expansion in the Coming Years

The Latin America connected retail solutions market is expected to experience significant growth during the period of 2018-2023, with a projected CAGR of 19.8%. This growth is being driven by the rapid adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) and the shift towards omnichannel retailing in the region.

The Supply Chain Management (SCM) segment is expected to exhibit the highest growth during the forecast period, with a CAGR of 32.7%. This is due to the growing popularity of Latin America as a supply chain partner, driven by the region’s close proximity to North America, which has liberal trade policies and attractive labor costs. Businesses in Latin America are adopting leading-edge supply chain practices for collaboration with different global partners to compete in the international markets. The Business Analytics/Business Intelligence segment is also anticipated to expand at a healthy rate, with a CAGR of 17.8%.

Brazil currently represents the largest market share, accounting for 51% of Latin America’s connected retail solutions market revenue in 2018. The increasing penetration of internet subscribers in Brazil is further strengthening the potential of connected retail solutions, with the country also being the first in the region to use digital wallets. However, Mexico is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period, thanks to its leadership position in mobile retailing.

The market players analyzed in this report include Verizon Communications, Microsoft, IBM, Intel, and Cisco Systems. The report covers topics such as market opportunity, CAGR growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, and future forecasts.

The report also provides insights into the market size, Y-O-Y growth, market players analysis, and opportunity outlook for various regions and countries, including North America (U.S. & Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC (Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), and Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).

The Latin America connected retail solutions market is set to experience significant growth during the forecast period, driven by the adoption of advanced technologies such as IoT, AI, Big Data, and blockchain, as well as the shift towards omnichannel retailing and the growing popularity of Latin America as a supply chain partner.

