Online Clothing Rental Market Forecast Indicates Impressive Growth in the Near Future

The online clothing rental market has become increasingly popular as consumers seek cost-effective options to wear new outfits for special occasions. The global market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.76% during the 2018-2023 period, reaching a value of USD 1.96 billion by 2023.

Segmentation based on product type shows that parties and wedding wear had the highest market share in 2018, followed by the other apparel rental segment and the formal wear segment. Parties and wedding wear saw aggressive marketing through blogs and social media, while subscription packages offered by companies encouraged people to rent casual clothes online. Changes in the working population’s lifestyle have also impacted the clothing rental business as people opt for online clothing rental services to save time on laundry and have a range of clothes to choose from every day.

Based on end user, the women’s segment is expected to gain maximum share in terms of value. Women are relatively more fashion conscious and are quick decision makers, making them more likely to rent clothes online. The men’s segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 10.57% during the 2018-2023 period, accounting for a market share of nearly 46% in 2018.

North America was the leading region in the global online clothing rental market in 2018 due to the presence of major players and aggressive marketing strategies. The Asia-Pacific region followed due to rising disposable income and fashion consciousness among people in developing countries. Europe is expected to witness a moderate growth rate, while the Latin America and the Middle East and Africa markets are still at nascent stages.

Major players in the market include Rent the Runway, Le Tote, Dress & Go, Glam Corner, Drexcode, Flyrobe, La Reina, and Style Lend.

The report covers market opportunities, CAGR growth rates, competition, new technology innovations, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts, and market player analysis in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

