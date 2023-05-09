US Packaged Dry Beans Market Industry Experts Predict Substantial Expansion in Market Size

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 120 pages.

Dry packaged beans, which are re-conditioned and packed into containers such as plastic bags, are becoming increasingly popular in the retail market. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8% between 2019 and 2024, reaching a value of USD 939.2 Million by 2024, up from USD 616.0 Million in 2019.

There are several factors driving the growth of the market, including a growing Hispanic population, increasing health consciousness, longer shelf life, and the ease of storing dry beans.

There are several different types of dry packaged beans available, including pinto beans, navy beans, black beans, and kidney beans. These beans are used in a variety of dishes, including soups, stews, sauces, and salads, and are often paired with rice. Based on product type, the pinto beans segment held a market share of more than half in 2018, with a CAGR of 2.6% expected between 2019 and 2024. The black beans segment had a market share of around 24% in 2018, and the navy beans segment is expected to have the highest CAGR (~19%) during the 2019-2024 period.

Based on the distribution channel, the supermarkets segment accounted for the highest market share (~69%) in 2018, followed by convenience stores with an expected CAGR of more than 10%. The department stores segment is expected to experience a moderate growth rate of over 6% during the 2019-2024 period. Several companies are operating in the US packaged dry beans market, including Eden Foods, Goya Foods, and Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods.

The market opportunity, CAGR growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market player analysis, government guidelines, and export and import (EXIM) analysis are further discussed in the report for the following regions and/or countries: North America (U.S. & Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC(Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), and Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).

The US packaged dry beans market is poised for growth over the next few years, driven by a range of factors including changing demographics, consumer preferences, and ease of storage. With the increasing popularity of dry packaged beans, there is a significant opportunity for companies operating in this market to capitalize on this growing trend.

