US Packaged Dry Rice Market Trends Point Towards Promising Growth Opportunities

The US packaged dry rice market is experiencing steady growth, driven by factors such as an increase in rice consumption among the majority of the population, improved agricultural practices, and the introduction of innovative packaging solutions. The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.2%, reaching a value of USD 11.5 billion by 2024.

The market is segmented based on product type, with the white rice segment holding the largest market share. This is due to its longer shelf life, easier preservation, and higher popularity among consumers in the US, who prefer it because it is softer, tastier, and takes less time to cook than brown rice. Despite the lower nutrition content, white rice remains the preferred choice among consumers. However, the brown rice segment is expected to see a higher growth rate than the white rice segment during the forecasted period.

The market is also segmented based on distribution channel, with the supermarkets segment holding the largest market share in 2018. Supermarkets offer consumers the opportunity to compare and view products from various brands, making it more convenient for them to choose the item that best suits their requirements. The convenient stores segment is expected to see the highest growth rate during the forecasted period, due to their extended hours of operation, convenient locations, and stocks of popular brands, which attract and serve a large customer base.

Some of the key players in the US packaged dry rice market include Mars, Inc., McCormick & Company, Ebro Foods, S.A., Hain Celestial Group, Riceland Foods, Inc., Amira Nature Foods Ltd., Farmers Rice Cooperative, The Sun Valley Rice Company, LLC, American Commodity Company, LLC, and California Family Foods.

The market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, and future forecasts are discussed in the report for the following regions and/or countries: North America (U.S. & Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Rest of Latin America), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC(Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and the Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East and Africa).

The US packaged dry rice market is expected to see continued growth, driven by factors such as increasing health awareness, improved agricultural practices, and the introduction of innovative packaging solutions. The market is also segmented based on product type and distribution channels, which offer opportunities for growth and expansion in the future.

