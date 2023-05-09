Corporate Wellness Market New Product Launches and Strategic Collaborations to Drive in 2023-2030

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 120 pages.

Corporate wellness programs have become increasingly popular in recent years, with companies recognizing the importance of investing in their employees’ well-being. The corporate wellness market, which includes health risk assessment, stress management, fitness, and weight management segments, is expected to experience steady growth in the coming years.

One of the driving factors behind this growth is the rising prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases among employees, which can be attributed to factors such as long working hours, hectic work schedules, and unhealthy eating habits. As a result, there is a significant demand for corporate wellness programs across the world. The global corporate wellness market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.95%, reaching a value of USD 61.95 billion by 2023, up from USD 48.66 billion in 2018.

The health risk assessment segment is expected to continue to hold the largest market share, accounting for 46.56% of the market in 2018. This can be attributed to the increasing incidence of chronic diseases, improved awareness among employers regarding employee wellness, and increased spending on healthcare by employers. Additionally, the stress management segment is expected to see growth, with a market share of 28.57% in 2018, due to the high levels of stress, anxiety, and depression among employees.

Furthermore, the market is segmented based on the end-users, including large-scale, medium-scale, and small-scale organizations. Large-scale organizations held the highest market share (42.1%) in 2018 and are expected to continue to expand at a CAGR of 3.99% during the 2018-2023 period. This is due to the adoption of new technologies and increasing expenditure on employees’ well-being.

Geographically, North America accounted for the largest market share (37.42%) in 2018, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.98% during the 2018-2023 period. This can be attributed to factors such as a high occurrence of lifestyle-associated diseases, adoption of premium wellness services and programs, and favorable government policies.

In the U.S., corporate wellness programs are increasingly being adopted due to rising healthcare costs and the increasing incidence of chronic diseases. This has resulted in higher investments in corporate wellness services and the adoption of new corporate wellness plans for fitness, weight management, and nutrition. In addition, the U.S. market is being driven by an expanding number of fitness centers in the region.

Some of the key players in the corporate wellness market include Virgin Pulse, ComPsych Corporation, Vitality, Quest Diagnostics Health & Wellness, Interactive Health, BurnAlong, FitBliss, IncentFit, and Training Amigo.

