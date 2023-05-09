Interventional Cardiology Devices Market Impact of Changing Consumer Preferences in 2023 to 2030

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 120 pages.

The interventional cardiology devices market is a multi-billion-dollar market that provides treatment for a range of cardiovascular diseases. This includes drug-eluting stents, catheters, bare-metal stents, guidewires, and percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty. The global interventional cardiology devices market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.04% during the 2018-2023 period, reaching a value of USD 15.43 Billion by 2023. The rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases, along with the adoption of minimally invasive surgeries, is expected to drive the interventional cardiology devices market during the forecast period.

Segmentation based on product type

Based on product type, the drug-eluting stents segment contributed the highest revenue in 2018, replacing the bare-metal stents market, owing to major technological advancements. The segment is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.71% during the 2018-2023 period, to reach USD 6.71 Bn by 2023. Catheters, being the major medium of interventional cardiology procedures, hold a market share of ~27%. The segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR (7.02%) during the forecast period.

Regional insights

North America accounted for ~38% of the total revenue of the interventional cardiology devices market in 2018, followed by Asia-Pacific (~27%). The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR (6.94%) during the forecast period, followed by Latin America and the Middle East and Africa, expanding at CAGRs of 6.54% and 6.29%, respectively. Most of Asia-Pacific’s growth is estimated to come from China, Japan, and India due to the increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases and rising number of diabetic patients.

Key Market Players

The interventional cardiology devices market has seen significant contributions from several companies, including Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic, Terumo Corporation, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Becton Dickinson, Johnson & Johnson, B. Braun Melsungen, Teleflex Incorporated, and MicroPort Scientific Corporation. Conclusion

The interventional cardiology devices market is expected to see significant growth during the forecasted period, owing to the rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases and the adoption of minimally invasive surgeries. The drug-eluting stents segment is expected to contribute the highest revenue, while the catheters segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR. The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR, with most of its growth coming from China, Japan, and India. The market is also witnessing intense competition among players, with several companies investing in research and development to stay ahead of the curve.

