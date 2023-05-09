Asia-Pacific Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices Market New Product Launches and Strategic Collaborations to Drive in 2023-2030

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 120 pages.

The most recent research study on the global "Asia-Pacific Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices Market" [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

The Asia-Pacific self-monitoring blood glucose devices market is expected to see significant growth during the 2019-2024 period, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.34%. Technological breakthroughs, rising obesity rates, and the increasing prevalence of diabetes are among the key factors driving this growth.

Product Segment Insights

The testing strips segment is expected to hold the highest market share (81.64%) in 2019, owing to the development of innovative testing strips and a massive increase in the incidence of diabetes. This segment is expected to witness a high CAGR of 6.94% during the forecast period. The glucometers segment is expected to remain steady, generating 12% of the revenue in the Asia-Pacific market in 2019. Factors like the advantages of glucometers over regular monitoring methodologies and the production of a wide range of devices will drive this segment. However, variations in results due to external and physiological factors will lead to a comparatively low CAGR (4.95%) during the 2019-2024 period.

End-User Segment Insights

The shift of medical services to decentralized surroundings like patients’ homes and the development of portable and user-friendly blood glucose monitoring devices will enable the home settings segment to expand at a CAGR of 6.82% during the 2019-2024 period. The hospitals sector will generate almost 7% of the total market revenue by 2019 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.78% during the forecast period.

Country-wise Insights

China and India account for half of the total diabetic population in the Asia-Pacific region. Advanced medical facilities, awareness programs, and cost-effective treatments to tackle diabetes will transform this region into the fastest-growing SMBG devices market in the world. China is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.62% during the forecast period, while healthcare initiatives and government programs in India will enable the market in the country to expand at a CAGR of 6.46%.

Key Market Players

The Asia-Pacific self-monitoring blood glucose devices market has seen significant contributions from several companies, including Wockhardt, Roche Holding, Abbott Laboratories, i-SENS, and Terumo Medical. These companies have been at the forefront of innovation and have been instrumental in the development of new technologies and applications for self-monitoring blood glucose devices.

