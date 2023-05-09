Proximity Sensors Market An In-depth Analysis of Key Industry Trends and Growth Drivers for 2023-2030

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 120 pages.

Proximity sensors have become increasingly important in various industries, as they play a vital role in automating production operations and improving safety and security solutions. The emergence of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) has led to an increase in demand for components that can acquire and transmit information regarding production processes, and proximity sensors have been at the forefront of this revolution. In this article, we will discuss the growth and potential of the proximity sensors market, as well as the different technology and end-use industry segments.

Market Growth and Projections

The proximity sensors market is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% during the forecast period and will reach a value of USD 3.3 Billion by 2023. This growth can be attributed to the increasing adoption of proximity sensors across various industries, such as consumer electronics, aerospace and defense, manufacturing, automotive, food and beverage, and metals and mining.

Technology Segment Insights

The photoelectric sensors segment held the largest market share in 2018 and is predicted to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecasted period. The introduction of 3D LiDAR technology, which consists of Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensors, has been a significant contributor to this growth. This technology has several applications in fields like robotics, medical, automotive, and spacecraft systems, owing to its ranging and 3D-mapping capabilities.

End-Use Industry Segment Insights

Industries such as consumer electronics, aerospace and defense, manufacturing, automotive, food and beverage, and metals and mining are gradually realizing the potential of proximity sensors in their business processes. In 2018, the consumer electronics segment held the largest share (24.3%) of the market, owing to the contribution of proximity sensors in gesture recognition features of smartphones, smart lighting systems, and auto-regulation of temperature in smart homes. The manufacturing segment is predicted to expand at the highest CAGR (10.2%) during the forecasted period, primarily because of the high adoption of photoelectric, inductive, and capacitive sensors in the sector to automate monitoring and management of production processes.

Regional Insights

Europe dominated the global proximity sensors market with a share of 34.8% in 2018 since most of the key players are based in this region. The proximity sensors market in the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to exhibit the highest growth rate, owing to the higher demand for better infrastructure, smart home solutions, and improved transportation systems to meet the needs of a growing population.

Key Market Players

The proximity sensors market has seen significant contributions from several companies, including ST Microelectronics NV, Semtech Corporation, Rockwell Automation Inc., Panasonic Corporation, IFM Electronic GmbH, Sick AG, Pepperl + Fuchs GmbH, Schneider Electric SE, and Broadcom Inc.

