Organic Food Products Market Forecasting and Growth Trajectory for Key Industries by 2030

Organic food products have become increasingly popular in recent years due to growing consumer awareness of the harmful effects of chemicals used to produce and store food products. As consumers have become more health-conscious and interested in the nutritional contents of the food they consume, organic food products have become a preferred choice for many. The global organic food products market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 15.4% during the forecast period (2019-2024) and will reach a value of USD 303 Billion by 2024.

One of the main reasons for the growth of the organic food products market is the increased demand for fresh, chemical-free, and nutritionally superior food products. The fruits, vegetables, and grains segment of the market holds the largest market share during the analysis period and is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR of 17%. These products form the basis for many secondary food items and are a major chunk of people’s staples. The rapid increase in agricultural land globally is a contributing factor to the growth of this segment. Livestock products like meat, eggs, and dairy are the second-largest source of pesticide intake. On the contrary, the organic versions of these products have various nutritional benefits, making them the preferred versions for people who can afford them.

Supermarkets are the most preferred distribution channel for organic food products, mainly due to their ability to allocate higher advertising budgets, extensive product stocks, and investments in advanced storage facilities. However, all-organic specialty stores play a vital role in the development of the market. Their focus on all-organic product lines and the ability to provide recommendations and enhanced insights are some of the qualities that customers appreciate. E-commerce has also witnessed exponential growth in recent years, with millennials finding this channel to be the most convenient mode of purchase. The emergence of numerous grocery e-commerce websites and mobile applications will help in the expansion of the organic food products market, since customers who live in remote areas and away from stores can access these products.

North America and Europe are mature markets that dominated the global organic food products sector in 2019, with market shares of $% and $% respectively. Most of the key players in the market are based in these regions. The organic food products market in the Latin America and Asia-Pacific region are expected to exhibit higher growth rates in comparison to the other regions, owing to the abundant availability of organic farmlands and high production volumes. Moreover, customers changing tastes, primarily because of a higher number of millennials, is expected to influence purchase preferences in favor of organic food products.

Some of the key players in the organic food products market include Hain Celestial Group, General Mills, Danone, Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, Nestle, Campbell Soup Company, Tyson Foods, and Cargill.

