Logistics Automation Market Insights on Growth Prospects and Strategies for Leading Players in 2023-2030

The most recent research study on the global “Logistics Automation Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

Logistics automation has become an essential requirement for companies in recent years, as changes in customer preferences have resulted in the expansion of product categories, making it difficult to handle them within the constraints of existing supply chain practices. Customers’ expectations have also increased, with concepts like last-mile delivery and delivery on-demand becoming common. To improve operational efficiency and remain competitive, companies are opting for logistics automation. The global logistics automation market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6% and will be worth USD 100.1 Billion by 2023.

The market is segmented based on components, with the hardware segment expected to hold a market share of more than 50% during the forecast period and grow at a CAGR of 10.7%. Even though most companies prefer hardware products like automated conveyor systems, lift trucks, automated racks, and robotic picking for implementing logistics automation, the need for capital investments is a significant deterrent. As a result, some of them opt for software solutions instead, since they are easy to integrate and are cost-effective. This segment is expected to expand at a significant CAGR of 16.0%, the highest under this categorization. Moreover, as companies try to reduce their capital investments, tasks are likely to be handed over to third-party logistics automation service providers.

The exponential expansion of the e-commerce industry, expectations regarding swifter deliveries, and intense competition among market players are some of the major factors contributing to the growth of the logistics automation market. Thus, the e-commerce and retail segment is expected to be the highest growing end-use industry in terms of logistics automation, expanding at a CAGR of 16.9% during the analysis period. By 2023, this segment is expected to hold a market share of more than 40%.

Logistics automation also finds extensive applications in the food and beverage industry, where the technology is well-suited for accurate product measurements, flawless packaging, and for performing tedious, repetitive tasks in tough environments like freezer warehouses. The online product delivery ecosystem and the growing preference for air transport are also expected to result in a significant increase in the volume of air cargo in the coming years. To cope up, airports around the world are adopting logistics automation to increase their capacities (despite the limited availability of land) and to ensure error-free and safe handling of large volumes of freight.

Europe and North America are mature markets, which dominated the global logistics automation sector with market shares of 33.6% and 29.2% respectively, in 2018. Most of the key players in the market are based in Europe. The logistics sector contributes significantly to the gross domestic product (GDP) of countries in Europe, making it a viable avenue for investments in automation. The logistics automation market in the Asia-Pacific and the Middle East and Africa regions are expected to exhibit higher growth in comparison to the other regions, owing to increasing investments in this sector and the presence of some significant players.

The report covers companies like ABB, Toyota Industrial Equipment, KION, Jungheinrich, KUKA, Daifuku, Murata Machinery, Beumer Group, KNAPP, and System Logistics. It provides insights into the competitive landscape of the logistics automation market, including market share analysis, key strategies adopted by market players, and recent developments in the market.

Logistics Automation has become a necessity for companies to improve operational efficiency and remain competitive in a fast-changing market. The global logistics automation market is expected to grow significantly, driven by the exponential expansion of the e-commerce industry and the increasing demand for swifter deliveries. Companies are increasingly opting for logistics automation, with the hardware segment expected to hold a market share of more than 50% during the forecast period.

