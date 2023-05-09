Alternative Sweetener Market Top Industries Set to Dominate by 2030 An Overview

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 120 pages.

Alternative sweeteners are becoming increasingly popular as a substitute for sugar to sweeten food and beverages. They are sweeter than table sugar, making them ideal for consumption by diabetic and overweight individuals. Variants like high and low-intensity sweeteners and high-fructose syrup find application in various products, including dairy products, bakery items, and carbonated drinks. The global alternative sweetener market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.6% during the 2019-2024 period, and will reach a value of USD 17.3 Billion by 2024 from USD 13.17 Billion in 2019.

Based on product type, the high-intensity sweeteners segment accounted for the highest market share (41.0%) in 2019, followed by the high-fructose syrup segment, with a market share of 31.2% in 2019. The low-intensity sweeteners segment accounted for a market share of only 27.8% in 2019.

Based on applications, the beverage segment accounted for the highest market share (55.4%) in 2019 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.9% during the 2019-2024 period. The food segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

North America dominated the global alternative sweetener market with a share of 35.5% in 2019, followed by Europe. Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR (7.2%) during the 2019-2024 period, with the consumption of sweetened food and beverages being high in the region, resulting in an increased incidence of diabetes and obesity. As a result, consumers are becoming health conscious and more inclined towards alternative sweeteners.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the alternative sweetener market, including market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, and future forecasts for North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East and Africa.

In North America, the market size, Y-O-Y growth, market players analysis, and opportunity outlook are discussed for the US and Canada. In Latin America, the market size, Y-O-Y growth, market players analysis, and opportunity outlook are discussed for Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and the rest of Latin America.

In Europe, the market size, Y-O-Y growth, market players analysis, and opportunity outlook are discussed for the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC(Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, and the rest of Europe.

In Asia-Pacific, the market size, Y-O-Y growth, market players analysis, and opportunity outlook are discussed for China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, and the rest of Asia-Pacific.

In the Middle East and Africa, the market size, Y-O-Y growth, market players analysis, and opportunity outlook are discussed for Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, and the rest of Middle East and Africa.

The companies covered in the report include Archer Daniels Midland, Ajinomoto, Tate & Lyle, Ingredion Incorporated, Cargill, DuPont Nutrition & Health, Amai Proteins, Miraculex, Sugarlogix, and SteviaOne.

