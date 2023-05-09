Event-Based Vision Systems Market Future of Business Opportunities and Challenges for Key Players in 2023 to 2030

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 120 pages.

The latest advancements in computer vision have focused on emulating the characteristics of the human eye in a vision sensor system, known as a neuromorphic or event-based vision system. This dynamic vision sensor (DVS) camera system has the potential to transform the computer vision landscape by ensuring reduced latency and lower power consumption for upcoming solutions. The potential application areas for this technology include autonomous vehicles, robotics, IoT, augmented reality/virtual reality, and other industrial automation use cases.

One of the key advantages of event-based vision systems over traditional frame-based vision systems is their ability to overcome the issue of redundant information. As a result, they can potentially revolutionize the fields of self-driving cars, drones, IoT, robotics, wearable devices, and surveillance.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of patent filings, companies active in the space, and R&D activities from universities and research labs across the world, delivering key insights into the maturity and evolution of the technology. The patent filings from the last decade (2010-2019) were analyzed to evaluate the level of participation of various entities in the R&D space. The report also includes a detailed description of established companies, startups, and research institutes working on event-based cameras, along with a benchmarking matrix of the commercialized and in-pipeline products.

According to the report, event-based technology is at the early stages of development, and significant research and investments are increasingly focusing on accelerating the development of such systems. Some early adopters of the technology are focusing on the DVS fabrication processes and on pixel size reduction. Samsung is one of the earliest adopters of the DVS technology, and several European startups are directly competing against Samsung in the event-based vision technology domain.

In the automotive sector, event-based vision techniques are being explored for both in-car applications and for scenarios outside the vehicle. Research laboratories are focusing on emulating the various parameters of DVS to address challenges such as low dynamic range, pixel size, motion blur, and high latency.

The report addresses key questions related to event-based vision technology, such as the difference between frame-based vision and event-based vision, the challenges faced by technology, the patent filing trend for the technology, how event-based vision technology is transforming the automotive sector, and the competitive scenario for event-based vision technology. The report also discusses market opportunities, growth rates, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, and future forecasts in various regions and/or countries including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East and Africa.

Event-Based Vision Systems have the potential to revolutionize the computer vision landscape, with their ability to reduce latency and power consumption. The technology is at an early stage of development, and significant research and investments are increasingly focusing on accelerating the development of such systems. The report provides comprehensive insights into the technology, its key players, and its potential applications in various sectors.

