Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Environment

Taiwan passes law to set up environment ministry as climate woes deepen

Ministry to comprise five departments and four agencies, including one dedicated to climate change

  124
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/05/09 14:49
A view of the coastline of Taiwan. (Facebook, Environmental Protection Administration photo)

A view of the coastline of Taiwan. (Facebook, Environmental Protection Administration photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A draft passed the third legislative reading on Tuesday (May 9) for the establishment of a ministry of the environment as Taiwan works to better address climate challenges.

This is part of the Cabinet’s restructuring campaign launched last year. Currently, relevant issues are tackled by the Environment Protection Administration, and the move signals a broader approach to dealing with environmental problems.

The ministry will encompass five departments and four agencies, covering aspects from climate change mitigation to pollution control, resource recycling, greenhouse gas reduction, chemical management, and environmental governance, per CNA. An institute will also be set up for the research, testing, and identification of environment-related issues.

The ministry is expected to be inaugurated by the end of this year.

Last month, the government marked Earth Day by opening a preparatory office for the Climate Change Agency, which will be under the auspices of the new environment ministry. Premier Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) said then that Taiwan needed to carve out a path towards a more resilient society against climate impacts.

The Tsai administration declared last March an ambition to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, having boosted electricity generated from wind and solar power to a combined 7.7% of the total by December 2022, wrote a Global Views Monthly report. The article cited a climate expert as saying that the country needs to ramp up its development of renewables, and green hydrogen can be a source worth investing in.

According to the state-owned Taiwan Power Company, green energy accounted for 8.6% of the total output in 2022.
Ministry of Environment
environment ministry
Taiwan
climate change
net-zero
emissions
environmental governance
mitigation

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan-US 21st Century Trade Initiative negotiations expected to be completed this year
Taiwan-US 21st Century Trade Initiative negotiations expected to be completed this year
2023/05/08 17:14
Taiwan confirms US$500 million in free American arms aid in works
Taiwan confirms US$500 million in free American arms aid in works
2023/05/08 15:35
Contractor seeks NT$526 million in compensation for Taiwan’s halted digital ID plan
Contractor seeks NT$526 million in compensation for Taiwan’s halted digital ID plan
2023/05/08 14:34
Taiwan tracks 7 Chinese naval ships around country
Taiwan tracks 7 Chinese naval ships around country
2023/05/08 12:23
Florida marks 31 years of Taiwan-Florida sister-state ties
Florida marks 31 years of Taiwan-Florida sister-state ties
2023/05/08 10:57