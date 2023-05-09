Alexa
Coldplay coming to Kaohsiung, Taiwan on Nov. 11

Coldplay will perform at the Kaohsiung National Stadium on Single's Day

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/05/09 14:40
Coldplay band members. (Instagram, Coldplay photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The British rock group Coldplay is scheduled to perform in Kaohsiung for the first time in November.

Concert organizer Live Nation Taiwan on Tuesday morning (May 9) announced on its Facebook page that the band will perform in Kaohsiung on Nov. 11, a date which is known in China as Single's Day. It has been six years since Coldplay last performed in Taiwan.

On Friday (May 5), Live Nation released a teaser video showing a big screen next to Kaohsiung National Stadium displaying an advertisement for the band's "Music of the Spheres" world tour. Beneath the post, Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) left a smiling face with heart emojis, prompting further speculation among fans that the band was coming to the city soon.

The concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11 at the Kaoshiung National Stadium, but the seating map and ticket prices have not yet been announced. Live Nation Taiwan member presales start on May 17 from 12 p.m. to 11:59 p.m., while general ticket sales start on May 18 at 12 p.m.
Coldplay
Coldplay Kaohsiung
concert
Kaohsiung

