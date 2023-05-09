St. Kitts and Nevis invites Taiwan vice president to independence event

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — During Saint Kitts and Nevis Deputy Prime Minister Geoffrey Hanley's visit to Taiwan on Tuesday (May 9), he invited Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) to celebrate the Caribbean nation's 40 years of independence this September.

Taiwan was the first country to establish diplomatic relations with Saint Kitts and Nevis in 1983, Lai told Hanley during a meeting at the Presidential Office Building on Tuesday. The vice president has also been named as the possible delegation leader to attend the Aug. 15 inauguration of Santiago Pena as president of Paraguay.

Lai thanked the parliament of Saint Kitts and Nevis for passing a motion submitted by Prime Minister Terrance Drew in April 2022 supporting Taiwan’s membership in the World Health Organization (WHO), Interpol, the United Nations, and other international bodies. He added the two countries were partners in sustainable development while managing projects in education, climate change, basic infrastructure, and green energy.

Hanley said official diplomatic ties have brought meaningful contributions to Saint Kitts and Nevis, and therefore it is willing to continue to support Taiwan’s participation in the global community and intensify bilateral cooperation, Radio Taiwan International (RTI) reported.

Saint Kitts and Nevis, also known as Saint Christopher and Nevis, is one of Taiwan’s 13 official diplomatic allies, mostly nations in the Caribbean, Central America, and the Pacific. Lai did not immediately respond to the invitation to the September event, reports said.