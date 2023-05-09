Ohtani, Drury lead Angels to 6-4 victory over Astros

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani had a pair of RBI doubles, Brandon Drury drove in the go-ahead run with a triple in the eighth inning, and the Los Angeles Angels rallied for a 6-4 victory over the Houston Astros on Monday night.

Taylor Ward had three hits and Hunter Renfroe homered for the Angels, who are 2-2 on their current homestand.

David Hensley homered for the Astros, who have dropped five of six.

Ohtani tied it at 4-all in the fifth inning with a line-drive double off the wall in right-center to drive in Taylor Ward. The Japanese two-way star, who takes the mound for his eighth start of the season on Tuesday, also had a run-scoring double in the second.

Ohtani is 8 for 24 with four RBIs in May and his batting average improved to .301 after the 2-for-4 night.

Anthony Rendon drew a walk off Rafael Montero (0-2) to lead off the eighth for the Angels. Two batters later, Drury tripled to center. Drury scored on a sacrifice fly by Matt Thaiss.

Matt Moore (2-1) pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings and Carlos Estévez retired the Astros in order in the ninth for his eighth save.

Renfroe hit his team-leading ninth homer in the second inning on a 92.5 mph slider from Hunter Brown. He homered in consecutive games for the second time this season and extended his hitting streak to seven games.

Houston grabbed a 3-1 lead in the third, all with two outs. Mauricio Dubón's base hit started the rally and he scored on Alex Bregman's triple into the right-field corner. Yordan Alvarez and Jose Abreu followed with RBI doubles to right.

The Angels tied it in the bottom half on Ohtani's double and Rendon's line drive up the middle to score Ohtani. Dubón made a diving attempt to snare Rendon's liner at the edge of the infield, but it deflected off his glove and went into center field.

Hensley, who came into the game batting .129, put the Astros up 4-3 when he led off the fifth with a solo shot to left-center off Angels starter Patrick Sandoval. It was the third baseman's first homer of the season and only his second hit in his last 36 at-bats.

ADVENTUROUS NIGHT

Renfroe had the error in the second inning. In the fifth, he threw out Alvarez at second base when Alvarez tried to stretch a base hit into a double.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Astros: OF Chas McCormick was activated off the injured list after missing the past 20 games due to lower back tightness. IF Rylan Bannon was optioned to Triple-A Sugar Land to make room for McCormick. ... OF Michael Brantley (right shoulder surgery) is with the team after doing a rehab stint with Sugar Land, but it is unlikely he would be activated until the end of the week.

Angels: LHP José Suarez (left shoulder strain) was placed on the 15-day IL. RHP César Valdez was called up from Triple-A Salt Lake. ... LHP José Quijada, who will undergo Tommy John surgery next week, was transferred to the 60-day IL.

UP NEXT

Astros: Framber Valdez (2-4, 2.60 ERA) is tied for the major league lead with six quality starts in his first seven outings.

Angels: Ohtani (4-0, 2.54 ERA) matched a career high with 13 strikeouts last Wednesday at St. Louis. He leads the majors in opponent average (.125) and is second in strikeouts (59).

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports